One Punch Man season 3 unveils new visuals for Orochi and Gyoro Gyoro

On March 5, 2025, One Punch Man season 3 unveiled new visuals featuring the sequel's antagonists, Orochi and Gyoro-Gyoro. The highly anticipated season is set to premiere in October 2025 and is animated by the animation studio J.C. Staff. The newly released visuals were drawn by two of the three character designers working on season 3.

One Punch Man season 3 is based on a popular shonen manga series written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The manga's author, ONE, draws a webcomic, which is redrawn as a proper manga by popular manga artist Yusuke Murata. The manga started its publication on June 14, 2012, and has so far compiled 33 volumes (30 released in English).

One Punch Man season 3 unveils visuals for the sequel's main antagonists

As revealed on One Punch Man season 3's official X account, the new visuals feature two characters. First is Lord Orochi, the leader of the Monster Association, shown in red colors with an ominous face. Second is Gyoro-Gyoro, depicted in pink colors, similar to his appearance in season 2.

These visuals might be the official color schemes of these characters, as they were drawn by the series' two character designers. Gyoro-Gyoro's latest visual was drawn by Shinjiro Kuroda (2nd key animator of SK8-The Infinity), and Orochi's was drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa (key animator of Spy X Family and Violet Evergarden).

One Punch Man season 3 was announced on August 17, 2022, and received its first update since the announcement on February 29, 2024. Like season 2, it will be animated by J.C. Staff (Honey Lemon Soda and 2.5 Dimensional Seduction).

The anime's main voice cast includes Kaito Ishikawa (Enjoji Jin from Dandadan) as Genos, Makoto Furukawa (Taiju from Dr Stone) as Saitama, Kenjirou Tsuda (Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen) as Atomic Samurai, Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami from Death Note) as Sweet Mask, and Aoi Yuki (Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries) as Tatsumaki.

One Punch Man season 3 synopsis (Speculative)

Saitama as seen in the anime trailers (Image via J.C. Staff)

As of this article's publication, the production team behind the sequel has yet to unveil a proper synopsis for season 3. However, based on how season 2 ended, season 3 might see Saitama continue his journey to become a better hero, hoping to get a better salary.

Moreover, as hinted by the newly released visuals, season 3 might also kickstart a new arc featuring the Monster Association. The arc's main antagonists, Gyoro-Gyoro and Orochi, might also make their appearance in the upcoming season.

