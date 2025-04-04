Uma Musume Cinderella Gray anime confirms North American, UK streaming info

Friday, April 4, 2025 saw REMOW announce the international streaming details outside of Asia for the television Uma Musume Cinderella Gray anime series. The anime will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the It’s Anime YouTube channel on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 5 PM Japanese Standard time (JST), or 4 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).
The anime will stream in “select areas” on Amazon Prime Video, and on the It’s Anime YouTube channel in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. The YouTube stream for the Uma Musume Cinderella Gray anime series will also be available in New Zealand, and parts of Europe and the Middle East.
The Uma Musume Cinderella Gray anime is also confirmed to stream internationally on several other region-specific platforms. Anime Onegai will stream the series in Central and South America, while ADN will stream the series in France, Belgium, Monaco, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, Andorra, French- and German-speaking Switzerland, and German-speaking Alto Adige.
REMOW, which is licensing the series for streaming internationally, has also confirmed that it plans to announce additional streaming platforms for the series at a later date. The television anime series will premiere in Japan this coming Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM JST on TBS Network and 27 other affiliate stations. The series will also air on BS11 and AT-X at later dates and times following this initial premiere.
The Uma Musume Cinderella Gray anime is confirmed to run for two cours with a break in between them. Takehiro Miura is directing the anime with Yuki Ito at Cygames studios, with Aki Kindaichi handling the series composition. Takuya Miyahara and Keigo Sasaki are designing the characters, while Masafumi Sugiura is credited for the scripts. Junnosuke Ito is credited as the manga planner for the series. Additional staff includes:
- Chief Animation Directors: Yōsuke Fukumoto, Akira Takata, Atsushi Komori
- Color Key Artist: Nanako Okazaki
- Art Director: Osamu Hasada
- 3D CG Director: Nobuyuki Kamiya
- Compositing Director of Photography: Akane Fushihara
- Editor: Akinori Mishima
- Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go
- Music Composer: Kenji Kawai
- Animation Producers: Takuya Chikamatsu, Sōta Machiguchi
The opening theme song is titled “Koeru,” or “Surpass,” and will be performed by rock group Alexandros. The ending theme song is simply titled “∞” and will be performed by Tomoyo Takayanagi, who voices protagonist Oguri Cap. Additional starring cast includes:
- Azusa Tadokoro as Symboli Rudolf
- Lynn as Maruzensky
- Yurina Amami as Mr. C.B.
- Hōchū Ōtsuka as Ginjirō Musaka
- Ayano Shibuya as Norn Ace
- Yō Taichi as Rudy Lemono
- Shiori Izawa as Mini the Lady
- Momoko Seto as Belno Light
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Jo Kitahara
- Mariya Ise as Fujimasa March
- Naomi Ōzora as Tamamo Cross
