Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2 release date, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2 will be released on April 13, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 1 aired on April 6, 2025, and introduced Oguri Cap alongside her trainer Jo Kitahara. The anime is based on a manga created by Taiyou Kuzumi.

Episode 1 mainly focused on introducing the characters, alongside Fujimasa March and Norn Ace, who will be serving as the main opposition against Oguri Cap in her pursuit of stardom.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2.

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2 release date and time

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2 is scheduled for release on April 13, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. It will focus on Oguri's relationship with the rest of the Kasamatsu students, along with the growing rivalry between her and Fujimasa March. The two-cour series will have 24–26 episodes, with the first cour spanning across the Spring 2025 season, followed by a break.

The streaming schedules for various time zones are listed below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 03:30 am Sunday April 13, 2025 Pacific Time 12:30 am Sunday April 13, 2025 British Summer Time 08:30 am Sunday April 13, 2025 Central European Summer Time 09:30 am Sunday April 13, 2025 Australian Central Time 05:00 pm Sunday April 13, 2025 India Standard Time 01:00 pm Sunday April 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 03:30 pm Sunday April 13, 2025

Where to watch Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2 will be broadcast on AT-X, BS11, and TBS on Japanese television, with new episodes being scheduled every Sunday. Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu will stream the episode for Japanese audiences. English-speaking audiences will be able to stream the episode through Netflix, Anime Digital Network, and Amazon Prime Video.

A brief recap of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1

Oguri Cap as shown in the anime (Image via Cygames)

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 1 started off with Jo Kitahara witnessing the highly energetic and popular Japanese Derby livestream. He was sitting at an equally unremarkable and uneventful regional race at the Kasamatsu race track. Eventually, Jo and his fellow trainer left dejected over the near insurmountable difference between regional and national races. Jo even added how the regionals didn’t have a star candidate, only for a horse girl with white hair to run past them.

The episode then introduces Oguri Cap and her classmates, who view her as eccentric and an easy target for bullying. Eventually, Berno Light, one of Oguri’s classmates, finds herself unable to make friends and decides to accompany and befriend Oguri during lunch.

Kitahara Jo and his fellow trainer (Image via Cygames)

A few days later, Kasamatsu arranges an outdoor training session attended by trainers, including Kitahara Jo, who continues searching for the “Star Candidate.” He later witnesses Oguri’s unconventional running stance, alongside her determination, and decides to scout her for races.

What to expect from Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2?

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray episode 2 will focus on Oguri Cap’s decision after joining Kitahara Jo’s team. Although Oguri managed to nearly match Fujimasa March’s time on the track, episode 2 will pit them against each other. It will reveal the amount of work Oguri Cap will need to put in to become the star that Jo envisions her as.

