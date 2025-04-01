Chainsaw Man Chapter 198 delivers "THE PLOT TWIST OF THE YEAR" with the Death Devil's official introduction

With the official release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 198 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto finally confirmed the true identity of the Death Devil. However, this led to a massive plot twist which virtually nobody saw coming, in turn recontextualizing the entirety of the manga’s second part thus far.

Likewise, fans are unable to discuss anything but Chainsaw Man Chapter 198’s major plot twist on social media, with many calling it the series’ best plot twist yet. Some are even taking it a step further, asserting that Fujimoto has just delivered what will likely become the best plot twist in anime and manga for all of 2025.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 198 leaves fans shell-shocked by revealing “Famine Devil Fami” was the Death Devil

In Chainsaw Man Chapter 198, fans saw Death officially introduced as what fans had thought to be Famine Devil Fami of the Chainsaw Man Church. Likewise, who fans once thought was Death was actually confirmed to truly be Fami the Famine Devil. Death officially confirms this in the latest issue by apologizing to Fami for stealing her name. Likewise, Fami’s introduction of herself as the Famine Devil officially confirms their respective true identities.

To speak plainly, the character who first appeared in Chapter 108 and was later revealed to be the leader of the Chainsaw Man Church is Death of the Four Horsemen Devils. She was previously thought to be Famine Devil Fami, while in reality, the character introduced at the end of Chapter 195 was the true Famine Devil instead of Death as fans thought. Needless to say, this reveal completely changes the perception and meaning of the second part’s story.

Likewise, the major ripple effect of Chainsaw Man Chapter 198’s twist despite its relative simplicity is seemingly what is making it so impactful. Despite being so obvious in hindsight, virtually the entire fandom had not once questioned if the Chainsaw Man Church’s leader was who she claimed to be. In hindsight, there are some hidden details fans missed, such as Death’s head constantly being tilted as if she were a hanged human.

Fan reaction

Unsurprisingly, fans are incredibly impressed with Fujimoto’s masterstroke via this latest information. Many are sharing their shock in very expressive manners, while others are simply recognizing how wrong they and others had been all this time:

“// #csm198 WE'VE BEEN WITH THE DEATH DEVIL ALL ALONG??? HER???? ITS FAMI??,” questioned one fan.

“we were wrong all this time

#csm198,” plainly posted a second.

“You mean to tell me Fami was the real Death Devil this entire time? Insane plot twist #csm198,” commented a third.

“#csm198 FAMI IS THE REAL DEATH DEVIL?????? the way I stood up from my seat like a dad watching football…” shared a fourth.

Others are instead reacting by praising Fujimoto for the twist. While some of these compliments are direct, others are more circuitous, affectionately pointing out how typical of Fujimoto it is to introduce such a ridiculous twist as this:

“FUIJIMOYO NEVER DISAPPOINTS

NAYSAYERS IN SHAMBLES

WE LET BRO COOK FOR A REASON #CSM198,” exclaimed one reader.

“Not gonna lie Fujimoto you got me with this… Didn’t expect Fami to be death this whole time [loudly crying face emoji] #csm198,” shared a second.

“Fujimoto pulling the death and famine devil plot twist for april’s fools is just vile but so expected from him [loudly crying face emoji] #csm198,” pointed out a third.

“#csm198 JUST WHEN WE THOUGHT FUJIMOTO WOULDN'T DO IT AGAIN, JUST WHEN WE BELIEVED THAT SHE WAS DEATH.. this absolutely PSYCHOPATH does it again…,” proclaimed a fourth.

Regardless of exactly what fans’ reactions to Chainsaw Man Chapter 198’s twist are, one thing is clear: nearly the entire fandom is impressed with and shocked by the reveal. The sheer amount of discussion on the topic alone proves this, with a more granular focus confirming virtually all of these talks to be positive and praiseful. Excitingly, the series will return with more in Chapter 199 just one week after Chapter 198 on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 in Japan.

