Chainsaw Man fandom splits between hating the Death Devil while others "love her already"

The Chainsaw Man manga has recently revealed who the Death Devil is, and the reception has been mixed thus far regarding her personality and design. There have been fans who claim that they "love her already" and others who were disappointed, feeling that it is a very typical design by author Tatsuki Fujimoto and wanted something more unique.

Ad

Both positions make a lot of sense given the current state of affairs of the Chainsaw Man manga, with some still loving this second part while others feeling that there has been a considerable decline. All of this is connected with the first appearance of Death since she has been poised as a major player for the series' finale, which has generated a lot of expectations for her character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Every opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted.

Ad

Trending

The Chainsaw Man manga has had divisive opinions regarding the first appearance of Death

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two most recent chapters of the manga finally introduced the character of Death after so much build-up in the story, with the likes of Fami and Nayuta discussing how her arrival signals the end of the world. This led to years of speculation surrounding this character and what she would look like, with the actual design and personality dividing the fandom.

That is because this character fits a lot with author Tatsuki Fujimoto's typical approach to this series, following the pattern of the Horsemen Devils looking like young, attractive women and having odd personalities. Some fans "love her already" because of her lack of social skills and arrogant personality, while others find her annoying and disappointing thus far.

Ad

From a more general perspective, it makes sense that this character has been divisive thus far, because the entire second part of this manga has been divisive, so there are some who are going to embrace this while others are going to be more critical. This has also been reflected in Denji's character arc in this portion of the story, so Death having this look, so in line with Fujimoto's approach in this manga, and this personality is something that was bound to be controversial.

Ad

More reactions online

Expand Tweet

Ad

It seems the manga is heading into its final war, especially now that Death and the fake Chainsaw Man have appeared, which are two plot points that a lot of fans wanted to see happen. Furthermore, Yoru asked Denji to eliminate her sister, so there is a very good chance that a confrontation is going to happen at some point, which is going to provide a resolution that fans want to see.

Ad

The big conflict at the moment is that Asa Mitaka, for reasons she hasn't fully explained yet, wants Denji to ignore Yoru's requests. It is very likely that the manga establishes a conflict between this trio of characters, with Death being in the middle of this entire affair, and it seems that she has her own agenda, as evidenced by her desire to "save" everyone.

"The Death Devil being a culmination of pitiful, conceited, funny, and controlling is NOT what I expected.. but I love her already!" someone said.

Ad

"#csm196 Fujimoto doomposted her for 3 years straight, 'the great terror descends' ...and she's dumb as rocks," another person said.

"I still can’t believe that the Death Devil has been hyped up for years and how she’ll bring the end of humanity and it’s this girl failure," someone else said.

It is still early stages for the Death Devil in Chainsaw Man, so there is a big chance that her character could surprise her doubters or disappoint her fans.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback