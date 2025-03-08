Yoru's cruel plans for humanity in Chainsaw Man may be the Death Devil's defeat

The looming threat of Death in Chainsaw Man seems to have nearly tried to prepare for her coming. Labelled as the "Great King of Terror," Lady Death has been prophesied to descend on Earth and wipe out humanity to usher in a new age of Devils. The mere sound of this is terrifyingly ominous. However, there are obviously those who will oppose it, and one of them is Yoru.

Needless to mention, the targets (in this case, humanity) will definitely want to fight back. But even so, there are other parties, like Yoru, who have ulterior motives. This feature delves into a theory that looks closely at Yoru's intentions and its potentially horrible outcome. She wants to defeat Death, using Chainsaw Man, and considering that she does, the results will not be great.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Yoru's plans have a darker implication

By now, the story of Chainsaw Man has been put forth, and certain individuals have their own agendas that they are looking to further. Among them stands the War Devil, Yoru. As she stated in chapter 193, she wanted to defeat the Death Devil—to be specific, either Denji defeats Death or she weaponizes him and does so herself. Fairly straightforward.

However, there are dark implications, which is what a recent theory looks at. Hypothetically, it is being assumed that Death is defeated, either by Chainsaw Man or a Yoru and Chainsaw Man team-up. In that case, she would effectively be erased, since that too is the goal of besting her. Now, given how Pochita's erasure powers work, consumption means a total wipeout of the concept/idea.

Thus, the concept of Death would be erased, meaning that there would be no death or demise beyond that point. In other words, life would be immortal. Tying this into Yoru's plans would mean endless war and strife, aka a hell on earth. This would make Yoru the strongest and award Devils with an incredible power-up, considering that they, and humans, cannot die.

Eternity Devil (Image via MAPPA)

So Yoru, with the Devils by her side, could eternally torment humans, them not dying no matter what. Speaking of eternal torment, the Eternity Devil would receive a massive boost, as humans would most likely now fear living forever. So far, its control has only extended to limited spaces (hotel, aquarium, etc.), but with a situation like this, its power could see a huge buff.

In essence, although scary, Death offers an escape and a relief of sorts. For those facing harsh living conditions or suffering from immense pain, Death arrives as a balm that soothes and takes away the pain and torment. Death merely existing puts a stop to possibilities that, upon becoming unending, would be terrifying, like endless war, endless suffering, endless anguish, etc.

To incorporate all this, the Earth would quite literally become a new Hell. With Death being non-existent, it would be a full-blown nightmare of Devils running rampant, unafraid of anything as they cannot die, and humanity being unable to escape again because they cannot die. At the top would stand Yoru, taking delight in the endless chaos and discord, which would only fuel the concept of War.

Final Thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, if Death were defeated and erased in Chainsaw Man, humanity would be trapped in an unending nightmare of suffering and chaos. While greatly feared, Death acts as a natural conclusion to all things. Without it, life would turn into an inescapable cycle of agony, with the relief through passing away absent. Yoru would be heralding an outcome like this by beating Death, ensuring that both humans and Devils become immortal.

As such, a new world where war, suffering, and torment never cease would be born, fueling Devils with unparalleled power. Without Death being present to balance existence, Earth would become a living Hell, overrun by rampaging Devils and endless conflict. Instead of liberation, humanity would face a perpetual nightmare—forever stuck in a cycle of war and horror, with the hope of escape or peace non-existent.

