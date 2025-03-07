Does Fujimoto introduce the Death Devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 195? Explored

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 was heavily anticipated by fans and needless to say, it delivered. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto expertly crafted the interaction between Denji and Asa, showcasing how much the former has grown before pitching a major curveball to end the chapter on a cliffhanger. This isn't the first time the mangaka has done something like this and it definitely won't be the last.

Put simply, Chainsaw Man chapter 195 ended with introducing a new face. No name or identity was revealed, just that this new individual was a transfer student to Fourth East High School. This reveal, or rather introduction, was greeted with a tsunami of speculation. Among the excited chatter, there is one burning question - Has Fujimoto introduced the Death Devil?

Given the recent chapter, nothing can be stated with certainty that the mangaka has done so. However, speculation surrounding this character can be considered in making an informed guess.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and contains the author's opinions.

Chainsaw Man chapter 195: Has the Death Devil finally been introduced?

To begin with, Chainsaw Man chapter 195 ended on a major cliffhanger - a new student to Fourth East High was introduced. The teacher, who brought her to her new class, was himself taken aback by her moving to Tokyo at the time, considering the ongoing chaos. As the final panels revealed, she introduced herself as the new transfer who was there to "save" them.

Now considering the current state of the story, anything and everything will point to this new face being Death. However, if she is indeed the "Great King of Terror", she doesn't quite seem like it. She looked to have a highly nervous appearance, very closed-off body language and visibly sweating as she introduced herself - not quite what one would expect from likely the most powerful Devil.

But even so, theories about Death formulated so far do seem to be somewhat on target. A certain predicted that the Death Devil would have white hair, tying hair color to the actual Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and the horses they ride. That one might be hitting closer to home, considering that her hair looks white or very much like it.

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Again, theories tying Hirofumi Yoshida and Fumiko Mifune to being Death can safely be put on the back burner, at least for now. It is very unlikely that either of them is Death. A more recent theory linked one of Fami's classmates to being Death, i.e., the taller girl who made an appearance in Chainsaw Man chapter 194 and took Fami away for Karaoke.

Quite nearly everything about this new individual is speculation at this point. That she could be Death's vessel, like Denji and Asa, rather than Death itself cannot be ruled out. It could be that similar to Asa, this girl had a close encounter and came to share a body with Death. These ties are intriguing given that, Control Devil aside, both Yoru and Fami somehow ended with/as Fourth East High students.

This new girl's appearance could again hint at her being Death. As per series lore, Devils embody the fear/anxiety of something. Tying that in, her being so nervous and jumping straight to saying she was there to "save" them might be Fujimoto hinting at her identity. In other words, her being so nervous/anxious may just mean that she is Death, nothing close to expectation, and already arrived.

Final Thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 has, without a doubt, sparked immense speculation, particularly surrounding the identity of the new transfer student. While many theories label her as Lady Death, her timid demeanor and anxious body language contrast sharply with expectations tied to such a powerful entity. But then again, Fujimoto is reputed for subverting tropes, and her nervous disposition could be an intentional misdirection or a rather unique interpretation of Death.

Connections to previous theories, including the Four Horsemen and shared characteristics with existing Devils, work to deepen the intrigue. Until future chapters reveal more, fans can only theorize about her true nature and the subsequent impact she could have on the story. Her identity aside, one thing does stand - her arrival marks a significant narrative shift - through Chainsaw Man chapter 195, Fujimoto has yet again kept fans guessing.

But all things considered, it is yet unclear if the Death Devil has been introduced and could be answered in the upcoming chapters.

