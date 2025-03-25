Chainsaw Man chapter 197: Death Devil's power revealed as Fakesaw Man hints at not being alone

Following the reappearance of Fakesaw Man in the last issue’s final pages, Chainsaw Man chapter 197 was expected to focus primarily on Fakesaw’s confrontation with the Death Devil. Officially released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the installment did indeed see the two come to blows in epic fashion.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man chapter 197 also began elaborating on exactly what the Death Devil’s abilities are, which seem to be taking a different direction than fans expected. Chapter 197 also offers some insight into who or what Fakesaw Man is thanks to some key dialogue choices throughout the issue.

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 confirms Fire Devil as origin of Fakesaw Man's powers

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 began with the high school boy who was trying to befriend the Death Devil questioning if this was Chainsaw Man in front of him. Fakesaw Man responded by saying he was going to rescue him now and not to worry. He tried saying she was just joking around, but Fakesaw leapt into the air as Death welcomed the challenge. She threw a punch very confidently, but her arm was instead sliced off.

Her leg met the same fate when she kicked Fakesaw, and eventually her entire body was cut up into several large pieces. Fakesaw questioned if that was the right girl since it was so easy, before seemingly talking to someone else who’d “never steered [Fakesaw] wrong before.” He then proclaimed he was Chainsaw Man, the “Devil-killing avatar of justice” whose job it was to stop Nostradamus’ prophecy from coming true.

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 sees him allege the Death Devil was an evil Devil who played a role in the current destruction of Tokyo. The boy questioned every word before claiming Death was simply a “cringey weird kid,” but Fakesaw Man responded by ominously saying “we don’t make mistakes.” He added that the Justice Devil (which in truth is the Fire Devil) was inside of him before claiming he was Chainsaw Man once more.

The boy cursed the situation and asked why no one ever listened to him before realizing Death’s arm had grabbed his leg. Fakesaw tried to warn him, but Death quickly drained his lifeforce, aging the boy into seniority and immediate death. Fakesaw Man said he told the boy so while Death reconstructed her severed body, clothes included. Death then analyzed his fighting style to assume he trained in karate and boxing, also deducing Fakesaw could only attack physically.

Death claimed she would “save” him in three seconds as they both prepared to rush at each other again. However, Fakesaw cut up her body into several large pieces once again, leaving her crying out for help and begging for forgiveness. The issue ended with Fakesaw commenting on how weak Death was in apparent disbelief. The issue also confirmed there would be no break week before chapter 198’s official release.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 teases the Death Devil as not being as almighty as fans once thought (Image via Shueisha)

While certainly a chaotic chapter on the surface, Chainsaw Man chapter 197 is also incredibly informative and revealing. For starters, Fakesaw outwardly confirms that the Justice Devil (i.e. the Fire Devil) is within him and guiding him, in turn all but confirming Fire to be the source of his powers. Chapter 197 also seemingly confirms that, while the Death Devil’s powers are mighty, she’s unable to fight effectively, in turn teasing how she may ultimately be beaten.

