Nostradamus' real-life prophecy may foreshadow Yoru's plans in Chainsaw Man

The Nostradamus Prophecy in Chainsaw Man foretells the end of humanity. As seen in the manga, it was tied to the Death Devil's arrival and her wiping out humans to usher in a new age of Devils. Public Safety along with other individuals like Fami and Yoru began preparations to combat the situation. So far, it is unclear what these preparations are, but time will reveal them soon enough.

What's more intriguing is the real-life Nostradamus Prophecy and how it seemingly foreshadows Yoru's plans, as highlighted by a recent theory. It accounts for what Yoru wants to do, i.e., defeat Death (and possibly usher in a new world of utter chaos), and positions her as the actual threat and final antagonist rather than the Death Devil herself. Here's a closer look.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and contains spoilers.

Chainsaw Man: Yoru's plans may have been teased in real-life Nostradamus Prophecy

Denji in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Before delving into this, the prelude to this theory is worth mentioning. Previously, it was, and still is, being speculated that Yoru's ultimate goal is to create a new Hell on Earth - a world of eternal war, chaos, suffering and devoid of death, wherein humans would be tortured endlessly by the ever-growing power of Devils with Yoru standing atop the food chain.

In the same instance, the theory was disproved by citing the real Nostradamus Prophecy. According to the actual one, "The year one thousand nine ninety-nine seven months, From the sky shall come a great King of Terror, Shall be revived the Great King of Angoulomois, Before and after, Mars shall reign as chance will have it". It lined up the characters as per what was said to define their roles.

So here, King of Terror meant Death (as Nayuta confirmed), Angoulomois meant King of Mongols or Genghis Khan, i.e., Control (greatest conqueror), and Mars would be War (Roman Mythology). So, Yoru has been slated to wreak havoc after Death's arrival, making the Death Devil a red herring.

Nayuta in Chainsaw Man (Image via Viz Media)

Now this is where the theory continues the speculation to state the "Great King of Terror" or Death, will arrive. But it doesn't mention that Death will end the world. The actual prophecy states that Mars will reign by good luck, implying that Yoru will be the one to reign. Now that she wishes to best Death, hinting at her desire to rule with Death gone.

If she does succeed, then the world will fall into an endless cycle of chaos. With the concept of Death gone, no living being would realistically meet their demise. They would simply not die or reincarnate and be thrust back into the pandemonium. Moreover, the theory speculates that Fujimoto will again add a twist where the prophecy might actually be about Yoru, not Death.

Moreover, as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 195, the new girl (presumably Death) says she was there to "save" them. If looked at it from this lens, she likely knows of Yoru's capabilities and plans and has thus chosen to arrive now to attempt to put a stop to it. Lastly, referring to the revival of the King of Angoulmois (or Control), Death could be the one to revive Nayuta to fend off Yoru at the end.

In Conclusion

Himeno (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, proving and disproving a theory does seem to add confusion to the mix. However, taken line by line, the above-explored hypothesis may turn out to be true. The prophecy could hint at Yoru rather than Death being the one to usher in a new age of Devils in Chainsaw Man. This would explain Asa's sudden outburst and the new girl's words.

Moreover, as per series lore, Death was due a month later and to greet her, high-ranking Devils were to gather. It could be viewed differently as these high-ranking Devils could be Yoru's tools or even ones under Fami's control meant to do away with their sister to allow them to operate more freely. Whatever the case may be, the theory does seem plausible and something big looks to be coming in the next few chapters.

