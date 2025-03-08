The new Chainsaw Man character in chapter 195 might be a forgotten Horseman

With the Death Devil's arrival inching closer than ever in Chainsaw Man, Denji and others are shown to have different ideas about how they would deal with the impending doom. Amidst all this trouble, the manga series introduced fans to a new character.

Ad

A new transfer student was admitted to Fourth East High School. The transfer student has yet to reveal her name, but she seemed very nervous and had concentric eyes, ones common amongst the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. While many fans believe it might be the Death Devil, chances are it might be a forgotten Horseman of the Apocalypse.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man's new Horseman might be the Pestilence Devil

Expand Tweet

Ad

As fans must have observed, the Chainsaw Man manga has been building up to the Death Devil's arrival on Earth for some time now. So, it is expected that manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto will use that development well to introduce fans to the most terrifying Horseman of the Apocalypse rather than just introducing her as a nervous high school student.

Moreover, as per the Prophecy of Nostradamus, the Death Devil's arrival on Earth was set to be a pivotal moment, which would be followed by the extinction of humanity and the devils taking over. Hence, there is no way the same devil would want to save humanity. So, it is highly possible that the new transfer student isn't the Death Devil but some other Horseman of the Apocalypse.

Ad

Nayuta as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that Nayuta was supposedly dead, there is a chance that the new devil is the Control Devil. But if that's not the case, the new devil might be none other than the Pestilence Devil.

Ad

As per the Bible, the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are Conquest, War, Famine, and Death. However, as time passed, Conquest was replaced with Pestilence as early as 1906 in the Jewish Encyclopedia. While the real reason is still under question, popular belief is that people believed Conquest was too similar to War. Hence, they replaced Conquest with Pestilence, another method for someone could die.

Makima as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

For those who are unaware, Pestilence refers to infectious disease and plague. Hence, many people also believe pestilence may have replaced conquest around the 14th century, during the Black Plague in Europe. The devastating impact of the plague, which was often associated with disease and pestilence, may have influenced the shift in the interpretation of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Ad

This may lead fans to wonder: If Conquest or Control was the original Horseman as per the Bible, then why would Pestilence even appear in Chainsaw Man? The answer lies in how Devils manifest in the manga series. A devil only appears in Chainsaw Man if enough people fear it.

So, the chances are that given many people considered Pestilence a Horseman of the Apocalypse, she too may have gained a similar status, making her an additional or fifth Horseman of the Apocalypse in the series. Unfortunately, fans may need to wait until mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto reveals the devil's identity.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback