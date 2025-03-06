Dragon Ball Super volume 24 cover showcases Goku, Broly, and others in all their glory

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the Dragon Ball Super Divers game released its third bulletin information, during which it unveiled the cover art for Dragon Ball Super volume 24. The new Dragon Ball Super manga volume is set to feature Son Goku, Son Gohan, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Broly on the cover.

Ad

The previous Dragon Ball Super manga volume was released in April 2024, around a month after manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away. Since then, the manga series has been on a hiatus and only recently released its latest one-shot chapter in February 2024.

Dragon Ball Super volume 24 is set to release in April 2025

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, Dragon Ball Super Divers released their third bulletin announcement video. Amidst all the game information, the hosts unveiled the cover artwork for Dragon Ball Super volume 24 (at 22 minutes 58 seconds).

The manga volume is set to be out on sale starting Friday, April 4, 2025. Following Akira Toriyama's death, he is listed as the series' original creator, while Toyotaro is credited as the mangaka. Unfortunately, not a lot of information was revealed during the announcement, except for the manga's cover art.

Ad

Gohan Beast as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super volume 24 cover features five characters, all in their strongest state, i.e., Perfected Ultra Instinct Son Goku, Gohan Beast, Ultra Ego Vegeta, Orange Piccolo, and Legendary Super Saiyan Broly. All five characters are captured in such a way as if they are staring down an enemy while walking towards it.

Ad

Realistically, mangaka Toyotarou may have wanted to announce the Dragon Ball Super manga's return in the most explosive way possible. Hence, he captured all the characters with new transformations in a single-volume cover artwork.

Fans' reaction to Dragon Ball Super volume 24 artwork

Broly as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Most fans were impressed by the new cover artwork and thought it was perfect. They praised mangaka Toyotarou and believed that the late Akira Toriyama would have been very proud of him.

Ad

"This cover is perfection, toyotaro the man you are," one fan said.

"WHAI WHAI WHAI WHAI WHAIT BROLY'S SSJ HAIR IS GREEN EVEN IN THE MANGA?!?!?!?!," another fan said.

"Looks like they about to jump on Frieza together," other fan said.

Other fans were surprised to see that Broly's hair was green in the manga. As fans must remember, the Legendary Super Saiyan form, while beloved, was a non-canon transformation in the past. Hence, they were happy to see that the manga had canonized the transformation in the source material as well.

Ad

Meanwhile, other fans joked that the five characters were set to fight Frieza together, a development the Universal Emperor must have never predicted.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback