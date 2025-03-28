5 anime villains stronger than Solo Leveling's Ant King (& 5 who don't come close)

Anime villains exist at all levels of power, ranging from unstoppable forces to those who more powerful villains outmatch. Solo Leveling's Ant King is a formidable foe, testing Jinwoo to his limits before ultimately being defeated. But there are anime villains who could easily crush the Ant King with ease, displaying power beyond its limits.

Others, even if they are villains, won't have a chance against its sheer power. Power scaling in anime can be confusing, but comparing strength, ability, and intelligence puts each villain into perspective. Some would easily annihilate the Ant King, while others would be destroyed instantly. These are the five anime villains who are stronger than Solo Leveling's Ant King and five who aren't even close.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Yhwach and 4 other anime villains who are stronger than Solo Leveling's Ant King

1) Yhwach (Bleach)

Yhwach as seen in anime (Image via PIerrot)

Yhwach, the Quincy King of Bleach, is a godly-level villain with amazing strength. He is able to perceive and manipulate the future, rendering any move made against him futile. His power to take in and channel abilities provides him with virtually limitless capabilities.

The Ant King, with its raw power, would be able to withstand none of Yhwach's reality-bending abilities. Not even regeneration could protect it from Yhwach wiping it out of existence. The fight would be over before it has even started. This makes Yhwach one of the anime villains who is more powerful than Solo Leveling's Ant King.

2) Madara (Naruto Shippuden)

Madara as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Madara is a warlord of legendary strength. His physical strength overwhelms entire armies, and his skill in combat is unparalleled. He possesses enormous chakra, perfect Susanoo, and lethal ocular powers. The Ant King uses brute force, but Madara uses intellect and sheer might.

His meteor drop alone would destroy the battlefield, where there would be no room for survival. Even in close combat, Madara's regeneration and reflexes put him at an advantage. The Ant King would not survive against such a powerhouse. Thus, Madara is one of the anime villains who is stronger than Solo Leveling's Ant King.

3) ⁠Lord Boros (One Punch Man)

Lord Boros as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Lord Boros is an otherworldly warlord with great strength. He survives the devastation and is able to regenerate from nearly any kind of attack, thus being nearly impossible to kill. His strength is gigantic, and he can crush entire worlds with one swipe.

The Ant King possesses great resilience, but Boros' speed and energy attacks are too much for it. In his ultimate form, his strength is amplified, allowing him to unleash powerful attacks that can annihilate the Ant King in an instant, making him more powerful than the latter.

4) Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Sukuna as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna is the King of Curses and one of the most powerful beings in his universe. His massive cursed energy, crushing speed, and command of lethal techniques make him all but invincible. He can cut down enemies with a single swing, heal from mortal wounds, and adjust to any fight.

The Ant King uses brute force, but Sukuna's accuracy and destructive powers would shatter it. His brains and fighting skills make him superior. The Ant King cannot survive Sukuna's brute force for long.

5) Meruem (Hunter X Hunter)

Meruem as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Meruem is the peak of Chimera Ant evolution, with unmatched levels of intellect, velocity, and power. His resilience allows him to endure attacks that would annihilate most creatures. He can evolve to counter opponents during the middle of a fight, leaving him almost impossible to defeat through sheer force.

His Nen-boosted attacks could obliterate foes in a split second, much superior to the Ant King's brute strength. His own physical prowess would put him on another tier even without Nen. In a fight against the Ant King, Meruem would overwhelm him easily. He is one of the anime villains who surpasses Solo Leveling's Ant King.

King Bradley and 4 other anime villains who have no chance against Solo Leveling's Ant King

1) King Bradley (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

King Bradley (Image via Bones)

King Bradley is a formidable fighter with unparalleled sword skills and superhuman reflexes. His Ultimate Eye enables him to foretell attacks and counterattacks accurately. However, he is a human at his core, with restricted strength and endurance.

The Ant King's sheer speed and monstrous strength would render Bradley's abilities irrelevant. Nothing short of technique could fill the enormous chasm between them. A single blow by the Ant King would seal the fight immediately. He is one of the villains of anime who have no chance against Solo Leveling's Ant King.

2) Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

Hisoka Morow (Image via Madhouse)

Hisoka Morow is a cunning and unpredictable fighter who enjoys testing his opponents. His Nen mastery allows him to creatively utilize Bungee Gum in combat. However, his strength and resilience are far from what would be required to defeat the Ant King.

Hisoka uses deception and tactics, but with a monster's incredible speed and brute power, those would be worthless. The Ant King would overwhelm him in an instant, with no time for escape or counterattack. He is one of the anime villains who stand no chance against the Ant King.

3) Doflamingo (One Piece)

Doflamingo as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Doflamingo is a brutal warlord with phenomenal mastery of his Devil Fruit powers. His strings are capable of cutting through buildings and controlling others as puppets. He has intense Haki and enormous stamina to endure savage assaults that would leave most combatants crippled. Yet, his abilities have their boundaries.

The Ant King's speed and regenerative capacity are beyond the capabilities of anyone Doflamingo faced. This makes him one of the anime villains against whom the Ant King will survive.

4) ⁠Shigaraki (My Hero Academia)

Shigaraki as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Shigaraki is a destructive antagonist who has a Quirk that can decay anything he touches. His superhuman strength, speed, and endurance make him dangerous. But when fighting the Ant King, he would be completely outclassed. The Ant King's amazing speed would prevent Shigaraki from landing a touch.

Its endurance surpasses all it has ever decayed. Even his healing would be ineffective against the force of Ant King's offense. Shigaraki would not have any chance in this battle. He is one of the anime villains who stand no chance against Solo Leveling's Ant King.

5) Makima (Chainsaw Man)

Makima as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Makima is a Control Devil with magical powers that make her almost invincible to humans and weaker devils. She could control people, regrow from lethal injuries, and crush foes with a force that is invisible to the naked eye. But her strength was based on control and contracts, not sheer physical might.

The Ant King is a monstrous force with unstoppable speed, toughness, and destructive power. Makima's attacks would hardly touch it, but one attack from the Ant King would instantly kill her. She is among the anime villains who have no hope against Solo Leveling's Ant King.

Final thoughts

The Ant King is a formidable being, but some anime villains would overwhelm it easily. Yhwach's reality-bending powers, Madara's incredible strength, and Boros' destructive energy attacks would all easily destroy the Ant King. Meruem's adaptability and Sukuna's destructiveness would kill it.

However, anime villains such as King Bradley, Hisoka, and Shigaraki wouldn't have a hard time. Their powers, though formidable, just don't have the brute force required to confront such a beast.

