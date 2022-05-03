10 anime villains who did nothing wrong

One of the most interesting tropes and roles in the anime medium is that of being an anime villain. Depending on the exact genre and demographic one is looking at, anime villains can be anyone from the protagonist’s love interest to their sworn nemesis.

The roles can range from some of the most evil and unhinged characters to those who simply happen to be at odds with the protagonist. Nevertheless, the role of an anime villain must always be filled.

Here are ten anime villains who did nothing wrong, ranked in no particular order.

Many anime villains are objectively wrong, but an argument can be made for these ten

1) Speed-o-sound Sonic (One-Punch Man)

Although more of a rival to Saitama than a villain, One Punch Man’s Speed-o-sound Sonic always seems to play the role of an anime villain despite doing nothing wrong. None of his intentions are ever seriously nefarious, and typically come from a sense of superiority.

Nevertheless, he still finds himself receiving the short end of the stick. He’s either reduced to a pure comic relief anime character, or receives legitimate punishment for acts that are far from evil.

2) Pilaf Gang (Dragon Ball)

Similarly, the Pilaf Gang is one of the most incompetent groups of anime villains around. The trio of Mai, Pilaf, and Shu are never able to commit any truly villainous acts, whether by their own fault or external circumstances.

Whatever the case, the group is far from evil in their antics and actions. At best, their failed attempts at half-hearted villainy, which amounts to little more than annoyances, are comic relief.

3) Oingo and Boingo (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Similarly, Oingo and Boingo are some of the most incompetent anime villains within JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Despite being Stand users, the two are incredibly silly in their plans against the Stardust Crusaders.

Boingo even gets a second chance later on in the series, this time working with Hol Horse instead of his older brother. However, despite having an offensive stand to utilize, they still can’t manage to commit a truly villainous or evil act against the Crusaders.

4) Gentle Criminal (My Hero Academia)

Gentle Criminal is far from an anime villain in My Hero Academia, with titles like anime delinquent much more fitting. No one is ever hurt or killed by his crimes, making it hard to truly and objectively condemn him.

While his choice of sidekick is somewhat questionable, even this is far from bordering on evil or wrong.

5) La Brava (My Hero Academia)

Speaking of her, La Brava also doesn’t quite do enough to be called an anime villain in My Hero Academia either. Her love and obsession with Gentle Criminal mainly stems from a desire to find a kindred spirit who will understand and accept her.

While it's somewhat creepy and weird to idolize a villain, it nevertheless is far from villainous, and only functions as a way to portray and develop her character.

6) Seto Kaiba (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Throughout the Yu-Gi-Oh! series, Seto Kaiba is often portrayed as an enemy to Yugi’s gang when there are clearly many more evil antagonistic forces. Characters such as Pegasus, Marik, and Bakura have all done much worse things in the series than Kaiba.

Despite this, Kaiba is often portrayed as the main antagonist throughout the series, never truly breaking into a friendly rival relationship with Yugi. Arguably, he’s one of the best examples of anime villains who did nothing wrong.

7) Lordgenome (Gurren Lagann)

Lordgenome serves as the main anime villain for the Gurren Lagann series, and is somewhat villainous via his actions. The first part of the series sees him oppress human-kind, forcing them to live in cramped tunnels that limit their populations and kill anyone who reaches the surface.

However, it was later revealed that he had good reason for doing this, as a way of preventing the return of the Anti-Spirals. These celestial and destructive beings would return if one million humans were found alive on Earth. And return they did when the millionth human was born.

8) Isabella (The Promised Neverland)

Isabella’s way of life and role as an anime villain in The Promised Neverland is completely enveloped by the expression of being caught between a rock and a hard place. Her options are essentially to survive and raise kids as cattle for demons, or to have allowed herself to become cattle as a child.

Despite this, it’s made very clear that Isabella loves each and every kid she raises in her fake orphanage. Her character is definitely meant to be complex, and with all circumstances in mind, it’s hard to truly say she’s evil or did something objectively wrong.

9) Mao (Code Geass)

Mao is one of Code Geass’ relatively minor antagonists, despite being one of the series’ most deadly anime villains considering his sanity or lack thereof. At age six, Mao was cared for and given the powers of Geass by C2, which manifested as the ability to read minds.

Like the protagonist’s Geass, his eventually matured and became permanently active. The constant influx of thoughts from those around him steadily drove him insane, resulting in his motherly figure abandoning him.

Despite the morally questionable acts he commits throughout the series, it’s hard to say that he’s done anything truly wrong given his history.

10) Akainu (One Piece)

Finally, Akainu is one of the most hated anime villains both within One Piece and across the medium. His killing of Portgas D. Ace is one of the most brutal and tragic ever seen, with the Marine Admiral showing no remorse for his enemy in the moment or after.

However, it’s incredibly hard to say that Akainu did something wrong when he was simply doing his job. The Marines and World Government wanted Ace dead, and he followed orders as a symbol and soldier of both ruling bodies.

Despite how upset Ace’s death made fans, Akainu simply did nothing wrong, only fulfilling the duties that his job and title warrant.

