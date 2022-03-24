10 embarrassingly weak villains Goku has faced in Dragon Ball, ranked

As arguably the strongest mortal in the Dragon Ball franchise, it’s interesting to think that the Universe 7 Saiyan has had humble beginnings. His opponents, who were once somewhat difficult for him, now seem irrelevant even for the weakest of the Z Fighters.

Obviously, in hindsight, these former threats seem entirely irrelevant and weak. While they were threats at the time, most of them seem somewhat weak even an arc later, let alone entire iterations of the franchise passing by.

Here are ten embarrassingly weak villains Goku has faced in Dragon Ball, ranked strongest to weakest:

Mercenary Tao and 9 other Dragon Ball villains who are embarrassingly weak in hindsight

10) Krillin

As the strongest human in Dragon Ball, who manages to stay relevant through the Cell saga, Krillin is undoubtedly the strongest of Goku’s former opponents. While not necessarily villainous, the two were at odds during the original Dragon Ball series, but shortly after that became the friends they are today.

9) Nappa

While not necessarily the weakest of Goku’s former opponents, Nappa was quickly and easily defeated by Earth’s strongest warrior.

In the grand scheme of things, his power and strength are somewhat irrelevant, made so even by Vegeta just episodes after his own defeat. Overall, he’s one of the least impressive enemies in Dragon Ball.

8) Raditz

The weakest of all Dragon Ball’s Saiyans, Raditz was even seriously injured by an untrained preschool Gohan. While he was strong enough (at the time) to merit a two-on-one of Goku and Piccolo versus himself, he’s extremely weak in the story at large.

7) King Piccolo

The strongest opponent Goku faces in the original Dragon Ball series just doesn’t hold up in the later franchise iterations. He certainly gives the franchise protagonist trouble in his debut, but his power is made irrelevant even by the end of Z’s first arc.

6) Mercenary Tao

Mercenary Tao proves somewhat troublesome for Goku in all of their fights. In the final battle, the franchise protagonist eventually pulls out the win, but it certainly wasn’t easy. Like many in the original Dragon Ball, his relevance wanes in the franchise’s later iterations, but he was somewhat tough in his debut.

5) Yamcha

Like Krillin, Yamcha eventually became a friend of Goku but was an opponent at first. His powers weren’t unimpressive but still left something to be desired. By the time Z is underway with its first arc, he’s so weak that his strength is comparable to the Saibamen, who are growable, cannon fodder soldiers.

4) Tambourine

After climbing the Lookout and receiving Korin’s training, Goku is stronger than he ever was before.

He easily defeats the henchman of King Piccolo, fueled by anger and a desire to avenge his dear friend Krillin. Although quick, the fight is undoubtedly incredibly satisfying and solidifies Tambourine as one of the weakest opponents.

3) General Blue

General Blue’s psychic powers were at least interesting and even borderline impressive, but they still proved no match for Goku. Eventually, he ends the battle in one punch, slamming the Red Ribbon Army higher up against a cave wall and knocking him out.

2) Bandages

Bandages is one of Fortuneteller Baba’s fighters, and while he does give Goku trouble, he’s quickly defeated once the latter adapts to his fighting style. Technically speaking, Goku ends the fight with one punch, proving how weak Bandages is.

1) Pilaf

Without a doubt, Pilaf is the weakest opponent Goku has ever faced in the franchise. Even with him and his cronies having advanced mech machinery at their disposal, they can’t knock their childish opponent out. The Pilaf gang is, undoubtedly, the weakest group of opponents Goku has ever faced.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha