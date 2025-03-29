This Primal Fear Devil all but disproves the weakened Death Devil theory in Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 recently came out, and fans had a lot of divisive opinions regarding the performance of the Death Devil against Fakesaw Man, with many considering she has been weakened because people in the story are suffering so much they are not afraid of dying anymore. However, this theory can be easily disproven by the fact that the Darkness Devil could have suffered the same fate and was the opposite.

When the Darkness Devil appeared in the first part of the Chainsaw Man manga, it managed to be quite powerful, to the point that Denji and his friends would have died if it wasn't for Makima's intervention. In that regard, it shouldn't be that strong considering that darkness is a fear that a lot of people tend to overcome as they grow older, but it is probably due to its status as a Primal Fear Devil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

The Darkness Devil and its role in Chainsaw Man invalidate the idea that the Death Devil is weakened

The Death Devil taking a life in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

As evidenced by chapter 197 of the manga, the Death Devil was defeated several times by Fakesaw Man, to the point that the latter cut her in pieces. This has led a lot of people to assume that she has been weakened because the world of the series has been put in disarray and a lot of people no longer fear the idea of dying, which means that she has been losing her strength.

While a good theory and one that fits with the lore of the series, it was shown in the first part that the Darkness Devil was very powerful and Makima was the main reason that Denji and the others managed to escape hell. This would contradict the Death Devil theory, since a lot of people can overcome the fear of the dark from a very early age, so this being shouldn't be quite powerful.

It is true that the Darkness Devil would be a lot more powerful than the average Devil for its status as a Primal Fear, but there is also the argument of Death being one of the Horsemen. Therefore, this eliminates that theory because she shouldn't be that weak to be defeated that way by the Fakesaw Man.

The Death Devil and her many questions

Death Devil as seen in her introduction (Image via Shueisha).

There is no denying that the Death Devil is one of the biggest question marks at the moment in Chainsaw Man. That is because a lot of people still don't understand her motivations, her background, and the possible connections she is going to have with the rest of the cast, especially Denji.

However, author Tatsuki Fujimoto has already confirmed some elements of her abilities, such as her being able to take a person's life by touching them and the capacity to regenerate when sliced to pieces. Some people have theorized that, since she is the Death Devil, it means that she cannot die, which could present a lot of interesting ramifications.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man has established that there are Devils who are not truly affected by the degree of fear that people have, evidenced by Darkness in the first part. Therefore, this denies the theory that the Death Devil would be affected by that, meaning that perhaps there is another reason for her sudden defeat at the hands of Fakesaw Man.

