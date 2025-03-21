Latest Death Devil ship fanart has Chainsaw Man fans begging "DONT DO THIS TO ME"

Lady Death's appearance in Chainsaw Man has been a burning topic of discussion in the fandom. Her introduction at the end of chapter 195 had everyone guessing if she actually was the Death Devil. But a confirmation in the following chapter cemented things and has led to an unmissable buzz around her, especially since Fakesaw Man returned in the same chapter.

On another side, a certain piece of fan art has paralleled her and the student from Chainsaw Man Part I. The art itself is quite impressive but the message it conveys has fans praying that Lady Death doesn't suffer the same fate as the character she is being paralleled to, i.e., Kobeni Higashiyama.

Chainsaw Man: Fanart intriguingly creates Death Devil ship

Fanart created by lovers of the Chainsaw Man series is quite often impressive, to say the least. It is interesting to see fans recreate their favorite manga in varied ways. Recently, a piece of art has been going viral due to the parallel it draws with the newly introduced Death Devil. As seen in the artwork, Lady Death paralleled Kobeni while the male student aligns with Galgali, the Violence Fiend.

This is likely due to appearances being so similar. For one, the Death Devil uncannily resembles her personality - timid, nervous, and finding herself blurting out things. The male student aligns with Galgali, who spoke in an extremely polite manner to Kobeni and grasped her situation and mannerisms.

This is exactly what the student did, approaching the Death Devil to get her to help the rest of the class with the upcoming festival. But the parallel again enters the spotlight given the role that Galgali and Kobeni play - support characters who soon lost importance as the series progressed. Galgali dies in battle against the Darkness Devil (International Assassins Arc) while Kobeni is MIA.

Fans implore artwork parallels not to materialize

Witnessing the fates of Kobeni and Galgali was enough for fans to raise their voices in protest. They wish dearly that these new characters, specifically the Death Devil, do not experience a similar thing. Chants of "DON'T DO THIS TO ME" resound in the fandom as the next chapter is less than a week away.

"God I hope this ship doesn’t get sunk immediately next week" - a user commented.

A section of fans were praying hard that this duo (the one shown in chapter 196) does not receive the same treatment. Galgali rarely made appearances before meeting his demise against the Darkness Devil, with Kobeni receiving comparatively more screentime and yet lives. But the point is that both characters faded into the background despite being loved by fans.

"I miss you kobeni" - a fan expressed.

One side of the fandom expressed their deep longing to see the timid girl again. Understandably, Kobeni's nervous and on-edge demeanor made audiences fall in love with her. Not to mention, she seems to be a deadly combatant, as seen when she took out Akane Sawatari's squad and nearly her and Katana Man too, singlehandedly.

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

Another fan confessed that they had tears in their eye when they first saw the artwork. Kobeni and Galgali have become memorable characters and many hope for their return. The former's one seems more likely given that she is still alive somewhere, just away from the chaos. Galgali's case is a 50/50 unless he reincarnated and has returned as well.

"I WAS THINKING THE SAME THING WITH KOBENI AND THE DEATH DEVIL" - an X user exclaimed.

Finally, several Chainsaw Man lovers naturally drew parallels between Kobeni and Lady Death. It couldn't happen, given how similar their appearances are. The last time a character (Kobeni) was this timid, she turned out to be deadly and history could repeat itself. However, there may be a difference - Kobeni was genuinely terrified, but Death could appear out of pity for the ones she "needs to save".

