Denji may not be the weapon Yoru truly wants in Chainsaw Man (& it isn't Asa either)

Chainsaw Man has pitched a curveball at fans by introducing Lady Death earlier than expected. The Death Devil's arrival was touted as a major event, speculatively involving a festival and the gathering of powerful Devils in reverence for her. However, her sudden appearance at Fourth East High as a timid and anxious girl caught fans by surprise.

Ad

With the recent developments, it is yet unclear why Death has come in so early, apart from her saying that she is here to "save" everyone. But by this, there is one thing that can be guessed—Yoru's plan. A couple of chapters ago, Asa resurfaced and spoke of a terrible plan that Yoru was cooking up, too disturbing to even reveal. Given that Death is here now, Yoru's scheme might really be sinister.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Yoru might be aiming for somone other than Denji or Yoru to turn into a weapon

Himeno as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In Chainsaw Man chapter 195, Asa revealed that Yoru was planning "something even worse than humanity's extinction." This she spoke of when she managed to regain control of her body after kicking Yoru out. But exactly what was in store remains a mystery. Now considering Death's arrival, it is likely that Yoru's plan could involve turning someone other than Denji or Asa into a weapon.

Ad

Referring back to chapter 193, Yoru offered Denji physical intimacy in exchange for defeating the Death Devil. It is important to note that she asked him to "defeat" Death and not kill or devour her. By tying this into subsequent developments, Yoru may be aiming to turn her own sister, i.e., Death, into a weapon. When considering this, it does seem plausible as to why she might want to do so.

Ad

To begin with, Death has been shown as a timid and anxious girl, afraid to even speak up. However, even so, she likely arrived early to do what she stated she would do—save everyone. The Death Devil cannot necessarily be evil, rather she could be wanting to wipe out humanity so that they don't suffer at the hands of Yoru, i.e., War.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moving forward, Death may be the strongest Devil, but that doesn't make her the best combatant. This title would naturally fall on War, given her nature. So following the logic of Yoru making people/things weapons, the most powerful Devil would definitely make for the strongest weapon. In essence, Yoru might want Denji to fight and weaken her sister, knowing he cannot win.

When she loses most of her strength fighting Chainsaw Man, Yoru can swoop in and transform her. Thus, in the War Devil's hands, Death would be the strongest implement ever. Equipped with the most powerful weapon and having conquered Death, she could do whatever she liked with humanity, even compel them to engage in endless war. This plan would be terrifying to convey, hence Asa stuttered.

Ad

But there does seem to be one issue with this—for Yoru's powers to work, she must feel that she completely owns the target, or the target must be in love/significantly drawn to her. This might be tricky when considering pitting her against her sister. It would be a tough ordeal unless there is another way to transform someone or something into a weapon.

Final thoughts

Denji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yoru’s plan in Chainsaw Man looks to be far more sinister than initially thought, with Death’s unexpected arrival adding to the intrigue. If Yoru actually plans to weaponize her own sister, the implications are chilling - bestowing upon her unimaginable power to reshape humanity’s fate.

Ad

This would align with Asa's cryptic claim about a plan worse than humanity’s extinction, suggesting that Yoru aims to harness Death itself to fuel endless war. However, one key challenge crops up, i.e., the way in which Yoru claims ownership over Death to be able to transform her.

As the story progresses, fans can expect intense developments that could tip the power balance between Devils and humanity.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback