Hidden details distinguish Yoru and Makima's treatment of Denji in Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man continues to be a series that hides a number of layers under its already compelling and complex storyline. Unfortunately for protagonist Denji, he is at the center of it all and doesn't seem to be able to catch even the slightest break. In Chainsaw Man Part I, he had his existence troubled by the diabolical and manipulative Makima.

Barely had to fight off that threat, and now he is faced with another similar yet different one in the War Devil, Yoru. Like Makima, she seeks to control him and have him ultimately become a weapon for her. However, her modus operandi, while it may seem familiar, is actually different. That is what creator Tatsuki Fujimoto does so well in this series and hides it in the details.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Veiled details reveal intriguing difference between Makima's and Yoru's approaches to Denji

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man's Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are truly sisters indeed, and this is now increasingly evident. It becomes clear when putting side-by-side Makima and Yoru's treatment of Denji—both manipulate him. The latter's approach to Denji has turned more diabolical as the chapters flip, similar to Makima; however, hidden details reveal how different they actually are.

For one, Makima sought to control Chainsaw Man to reshape the world as she saw fit—a utopia devoid of fear, death, and “bad” movies. To do this, she gradually broke Denji down. The way she did it perfectly embodied the Devil that she was, i.e., one of Conquest or Control. When she found Denji, it didn't take her long to realize what he wanted, and thus she preyed on his emotions.

The love and attention he never received and the lack of a proper life were what Makima played on. In the beginning, she gave him nearly everything he desired and slowly created a whole new world for him. In a way, she gained his trust and used her physical appearance and promises of physical intimacy to get him to do her bidding. But soon she completely destroyed it all, attempting to end "Denji."

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

In a similar way, Yoru the War Devil also wants to use Denji. Evident in the offer she made to him in Chainsaw Man chapter 193, her goal was to defeat the Death Devil, and for that, she needed the boy. Either he would defeat Death or she would turn him into a weapon for herself to do so. For the latter option, she would need to feel that she "owned" him to be able to fully weaponize him.

Thus, she tries to do things that will make Denji want her; she cooks for him after he reveals that he cares mainly for "girls and grub" and even promises (again) him physical intimacy if he defeats Death. In essence, she picks up on his immediate desires and tries to play on them in hopes that he falls for her, which will likely make the weaponizing process simpler.

So, putting these facts together, the two women act according to their natures. Domination by Control was meticulous, gradual, and subtle, i.e., Makima showcased quite a calculating and sharp stance in breaking Denji down. On the flip side, domination by war is chaotic, fierce, and callous, i.e., Yoru is raw in her communication, using the most fitting expression for manipulation.

In conclusion

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

All in all, Chainsaw Man is a masterpiece in many aspects, and one of them is in showing the aftermath of trauma. Denji's life was tough to begin with, and the introductions of Makima and Yoru further enhanced the chaos. Both individuals wanted something from him and didn't/don't hesitate to do what is necessary to achieve their goals.

Makima was responsible for systematically breaking Denji down, giving him everything he wanted before taking it all away in one fell swoop. Elsewhere, Yoru openly expressses her intentions and is quite forward in changing her behaviour drastically to suit her needs. In either case, Denji is facing damage that could leave lasting effects on his psyche and is a classic instance of "same yet different."

