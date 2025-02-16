Denji may soon make a fatal choice in Chainsaw Man

In Chainsaw Man, by Tatsuki Fujimoto, character growth frequently results in severe psychological anguish. As Part 2 progresses, Denji faces yet another pivotal decision that reflects his previous interactions with Makima, presenting an opportunity for development.

Our protagonist is forced to confront his conception of love, sex, and true human connection because of the intricate web of genuine devotion and deception presented by the triangle between Denji, Asa, and Yoru. This parallel to his previous trauma with Makima may finally give Denji the chance to overcome his destructive habits, allowing him to finally experience the character growth that has accumulated since Part 1.

The triangle of desires in Chainsaw Man

The intricacy of Denji's character's emotional growth is reflected in his current circumstances. He has a true sentimental connection with Asa and a complete sexual attraction to Yoru, which are the sources of his attraction to both Asa and Yoru. Due to his terrible childhood and prior experiences, Denji continues to struggle to distinguish between love and physical closeness, which is highlighted by this split.

The contrast between Asa and Yoru's feelings for Denji is equally significant. Asa represents genuine, human affection – the kind of pure emotional connection that Denji has always sought but rarely experienced. Yoru, conversely, embodies a darker form of attraction, one built on manipulation and control, though different from Makima's methods. Her interest in Denji is an extension of Asa's emotions and her devil-like nature.

Breaking the cycle of manipulation

Makima as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The parallel between Yoru and Makima's manipulation techniques is particularly telling. While their methods differ, both seek to control Denji through his vulnerabilities. However, Denji's experience with Makima might be a crucial learning moment. His ability to separate Nayuta from Makima in his memories suggests a capacity for growth and emotional maturity that could help him recognize Yoru's manipulation.

Denji's statement about sex clouds his judgment – "When somebody sexes me up, suddenly sex is all I can think about. I can't reflect on my mistakes for stuff like that" – becomes particularly relevant. Yoru's sexual manipulation mirrors this exact vulnerability, but Denji's awareness of this weakness might be the key to overcoming it.

Asa's resilience and Denji's growth: A turning point in Chainsaw Man Part 2

Expand Tweet

The theory that Fujimoto won't sideline Asa permanently holds merit. As Part 2's protagonist, her character arc remains crucial to the story's development. While Yoru claims Asa is "mentally broken," we've seen Asa's resilience in Aging's world. Her previous ability to maintain her mental stability despite guilt and trauma suggests she might not be as broken as Yoru claims – especially considering Yoru's nature as a Devil and, therefore, an unreliable narrator.

Fujimoto's storytelling patterns suggest this situation will be pivotal for Denji and Asa's character development. Rather than waste the groundwork laid throughout Part 2, this crisis likely represents a crucial turning point. Denji's potential rejection of Yoru in favor of a genuine connection with Asa would demonstrate significant emotional growth, showing his ability to learn from past trauma and choose authentic love over manipulation.

Conclusion

Denji's decision between Asa and Yoru is more than just a romantic one; it could be a turning point in his character development as Chainsaw Man examines issues of love, manipulation, and personal development.

The foundation established throughout the series implies that, even though Fujimoto's art frequently defies expectations, this might be Denji's chance to overcome his destructive tendencies and choose real connection over manipulation. It is unclear if this will result in happiness with Asa, but there is a greater chance than ever for significant character development and emotional maturity.

