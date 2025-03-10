Devils' hatred for humanity may not be their fault in Chainsaw Man

The concept of Devils in Chainsaw Man is quite intriguing. These entities embody different fears and grow stronger the more that particular concept is feared, opening the doors to immense possibilities. Given the story's progression, a number of unique Devils have been introduced, significantly enhancing the narrative.

Ad

More often than not, Devils are portrayed as beings bent on harming humanity. In response, Public Safety was established, and Devil Hunters were tasked with hunting these Devils. However, a recent theory seems to present Devils in a different light, portraying them as non-malicious beings who become malicious due to circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Devils hating humanity might not have begun with them

Bat Devil (Image via MAPPA)

A recently surfaced Chainsaw Man theory seems to highlight the cycle of reincarnation among Devils as a reason for their hostility towards humanity rather than themselves. It begins by stating that unless a Devil embodies a concept that is inherently evil, like terrorism or abuse, they aren't "naturally" malicious or hostile towards humans.

Ad

Trending

When Devils are born for the first time in Hell, they experience its Hellish terrors. This would imply that other more powerful Devils fight and eliminate the weaker or newer ones. Chainsaw Man, being the Hero of Hell, is presumably involved in this, which is why many Devils recall the sound of a chainsaw before they reincarnate on Earth.

The theory further speculates that every time a Devil dies, a small impression of its previous existence is left on it. The chainsaw sound was likely haunting, which explains why many remember it. During the early phases of the world, when the Primal Devils and humans roamed freely, they likely killed these newer fears at some point.

Ad

Denji in Hybrid Form (Image via MAPPA)

Due to the lingering impression, the feeling eventually boiled over into a strong desire to instill fear in human and Devil hearts. Since fear fueled their strength, they progressively became stronger. Thus, this cycle continued endlessly—newly spawned Devils face multiple deaths early in their life cycle before truly becoming terrifying.

Ad

The theory then shifts attention to Bucky, the Chicken Devil, as an outlier. He seemed to embody the fear of chickens, which grew strong enough for him to be born. However, since he was picked up early by the school, he didn't really experience this cycle of repeated death and reincarnation. The same applies to Pochita, as he hasn't really died that way and thus retains his good-natured personality.

Similarly, Devils like Aging and Bat didn't inherently seem evil. Aging was simply fulfilling the contract offered to him, while Bat was focused on making deals and keeping his appetite in check. Likewise, the same might be true for the Horsemen; given their power, they may not have experienced this cycle and, as a result, can act independently.

Ad

Final thoughts

Future Devil and Aki Hayakawa (Image via MAPPA)

The above-explored Chainsaw Man theory is intriguing in how it frames the cycle of death and reincarnation. Essentially, Devils are immortal—dying in Hell only to respawn on Earth, and vice versa. The key point is that they don't remember their previous lives, except in special cases like the Angel Devil. However, even so, it's unlikely that their hostility stems from such a cycle.

Ad

Upon closer inspection, many Devils do not seem to harbor an inherent hatred for humanity. Some view humans as inferior and treat them as playthings, like Yoru and Makima, while others view humans as subjects with whom they can form contracts to enhance their own power, like Fire and Eternity. Aside from that, it appears to be rare for Devils to attack humans outright and cause havoc.

On the other hand, the true origins of Public Safety remain a mystery, which, if uncovered, could provide significant explanations. Furthermore, it raises questions about why they would imprison Devils like Future rather than simply kill them. It is also unsettling that Public Safety engages with Devils when necessary and hunts them down when desired. Overall, this will remain a Chainsaw Man mystery that only time may or may not reveal.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback