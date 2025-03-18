Chainsaw Man chapter 197: What to expect

Following the appearance of Fakessaw Man at the end of the last issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 197 is expected to see Fakesaw Man and the Death Devil confront each other. While it’s unclear if they’ll actually fight, it should at least be made obvious that the two consider each other enemies given the context of Fakesaw’s appearance.

Ad

Unfortunately, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 197 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come in general thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is diametrically opposed to the print practices which allow series to develop regular spoiler processes.

However, there is one direction Chainsaw Man chapter 197 could take which seems more likely than any other given currently available information. The issue will likely open up with a focus on the Death Devil and Fakesaw Man, showing them to be at odds with one another before the issue shifts its focus to other groups.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 likely to see Public Safety, Chainsaw Man Church, others confirm Death Devil’s arrival

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 should begin with a continued focus on Fakesaw Man and the Death Devil confronting each other. The boy whom the Death Devil was with will likely run away in fear while shouting about a Devil in order to get anyone’s attention about it. However, focus should remain with Death and Fakesaw Man primarily, where the former will recognize the latter as powerful, but not the true Chainsaw Devil.

Ad

Fakesaw Man will likely confirm this in a roundabout, stylistic way which all but explicitly confirms his powers come from the Fire Devil, who they’ll call the Justice Devil. Death should confirm that they’re powered by the Fire Devil by commenting on them not smelling or feeling like the Justice Devil. As each falls silent following this remark, some Devil Hunters or members of the school’s Devil Hunter Club should appear, ready to fight Fakesaw Man.

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 will likely see Death’s demeanor change back into her terrified self here, backing away from Fakesaw while feigning fear and confusion. This should prompt the Devil Hunters to start attacking, with Fakesaw then leaving due to getting an unsettling vibe from Death. Focus will likely shift here to Famine Devil Fami and the Chainsaw Man Church, where it’ll be officially confirmed that the Death Devil has arrived.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They’ll likely discuss their next move, in turn revealing Barem Bridge to still be alive despite Denji’s assault on him. Haruka Iseumi, Nobana Higashiyama, and Seigi Akoku will also all likely be present, not necessarily loyal to the Church but also not having anywhere else to go. As they comment on not wanting to get involved, Barem and Fami will likely make it clear they have roles to play as focus shifts to Public Safety.

Ad

Hirofumi Yoshida will likely be attending a meeting with Fumiko Mifune and several other high ranking members of Public Safety, discussing the Death Devil’s arrival. Their next moves will likely be teased as focus shifts a final time back to Denji and Asa Mitaka. War Devil Yoru will likely take over Asa at this point, then revealing to Denji that Death has arrived. The issue will likely end with Yoru reminding Denji of their Death Devil agreement before telling him to get ready.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback