Fakesaw Man's dialogue in Chainsaw Man chapter 196 teases an old theory as truth

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 witnessed the return of a character that was MIA for a while. Fakesaw Man's appearance at the end of the chapter was like adding fuel to an already brightly burning fire thanks to the Death Devil's introduction. This happened just as the new transfer student Lady Death was about to "release" her fellow classmate from his suffering.

That was when they were interrupted by Fakesaw Man. The intriguing bit was when the Devil spoke - it had come from the depths of Hell to heed a call for help. Further, it introduced itself as Chainsaw Man, "defeating Devils with Devil Powers" and "delivering justice with the power of justice". These words, upon revisiting the chapter, tease an old theory as truth.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man chapter 196: Previous theory teased as Fakesaw Man reappears

Fakesaw Man debuted in Chainsaw Man chapter 111 as a shadow before fully appearing in chapter 128 to fight off the Falling Devil. But nothing further was ever revealed about this character. To this day, Fakesaw Man remains an enigmatic figure that made appearances during the Academy Saga before once more reappearing in Chainsaw Man chapter 196.

The intriguing bit, as mentioned previously, is what Fakesaw Man said upon making an entrance. Its words resonate with a previous bit of speculation that attempted to unravel its true identity. To elaborate, Fakesaw Man may be an entirely new Devil born out of the perception of Chainsaw Man that people created and subsequently grew to fear.

This would include the instances where Denji didn't really behave like a hero, i.e., that one instance where he saved a cat but not a civilian or his battles which left immense destruction in their wake. With time, this built up and likely became rumors surrounding Chainsaw Man thus leading to the birth of a new Devil, Fakesaw Man.

Death Devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 196 (Image via Viz Media)

Moreover, a scenario like this would be extremely compelling - a new Chainsaw Man, or rather an imposter, running through the streets impersonating the real thing and killing Devils and people. This could result in Asa Mitaka getting confused about who the real one is, thus suspecting Denji and creating tension that wouldn't have been there. It could lead her to second Yoru's plan.

On another note, the implications of an imposter become more interesting when linked with Denji. As seen at the beginning of Part II, Denji loves the high of being Chainsaw Man. He wanted the world to know of his identity so he could get female attention and be popular all around. In a situation like this, he could end up fighting Fakesaw Man towards the end of the manga.

What's more, the fight might end with him deciding to give up on this desire. A moment like this would demonstrate excellent character development and conclude his character arc in a fulfilling way. Ultimately, Fakesaw Man in Chainsaw Man chapter 196 does like an imposter, possibly even the Fire Devil in disguise. But only the upcoming chapters will reveal its true identity.

Final Thoughts

Fakesaw Man (Image via Viz Media)

Fakesaw Man’s sudden resurfacing in Chainsaw Man chapter 196 has set ablaze familiar speculation about the Devil's origins and purpose. It being a manifestation of the public’s fear and misconceptions about Chainsaw Man compellingly layers the story, particularly in how it could potentially affect Denji and Asa Mitaka’s relationship. If Asa grows suspicious of Denji due to the imposter’s actions, it may birth conflict that reshapes the narrative henceforth.

Furthermore, Denji’s arc culminating in a confrontation with Fakesaw Man which compels him to face his desires and identity is intriguing. This would hint at significant character growth and push the boy to reconsider his need for recognition. For now, Fakesaw Man, whether a Devil or an independent entity, or even Fire Devil in disguise, remains a mystery. Only future chapters hold the answer.

