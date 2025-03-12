Chainsaw Man chapter 197: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 is set to release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 12 a.m. JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the Death Devil’s official introduction and Fakesaw Man’s reappearance, fans are excited for what’s sure to be an informative and exciting installment.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 197 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue thanks to official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man 197, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 should continue the Death Devil's unexpected and sudden introduction (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 12 a.m. JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, March 26, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 197?

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 will likely see War Devil Yoru be made aware of the Death Devil's arrival (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 began with the new student telling the others she felt bad for them as the teacher left. However, she was ignored, causing her to begin sobbing and causing one male student to approach her. He suggested that she help out with the festival by taking out the trash for them. However, she refused since she felt the job was too ordinary for someone like her with special powers, instead ordering the boy to do it since he was powerless.

As he left to take the trash out, the other students told her that she’s too much for them to handle right now, and that the rest of them are having fun working on the school festival. They told her to go crush ants outside if she really wants to help, which she does. The boy who went to take the trash out saw her on his way back, approaching her and explaining that like she probably came from bad experiences, so too do the students in the classroom.

He suggested that she help out simply by smiling and being happy with them, but she responded that they’ll fail and she has the power to save them. She clarified that she could save them through death as she put her hand on the boy’s head, confirming her as the Death Devil. Chainsaw Man then seemingly appeared to stop her; however, the issue ended with the reveal that it was actually a grotesque, skeletal Fakesaw Man rather than Denji himself.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 197 (speculative)?

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 should open up with a continued focus on the Death Devil and Fakesaw Man’s apparent confrontation with one another. It’s likely that the Death Devil will formally introduce herself to Fakesaw Man here, mistaking it for the real titular hero but in a new, unfamiliar form to her.

Chapter 197 should quickly make it clear that this Fakesaw Man is not Denji, likely by prompting a shift in focus to what Denji and either Asa Mitaka or War Devil Yoru are up to. The issue will likely end with both being approached by either Famine Devil Fami or Hirofumi Yoshida, who will inform them that the Death Devil has appeared.

