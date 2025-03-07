Denji is still human at heart, and Chainsaw Man chapter 195 proves it

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 was a heavily anticipated release considering how the previous chapter ended. Aligning with what many believed, Asa had finally taken back control of her body and was in a state of panic. Her words revealed that Yoru was putting up a facade and planning something far sinister than what she was letting off.

But Denji's response to her proved that despite everything that transpired, he retained his humanity. He was still, at heart, human and hadn't yet transitioned to the Devilish side, which frankly doesn't look like it might even happen. One would imagine that given what he has been through, abandoning his humanity to be free may be what he chose, but that isn't at all the case.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 splendidly proves Denji's humanity

Delving in, Chainsaw Man chapter 195 featured a much-awaited interaction between Denji and Asa. As the latter states, she managed to regain control and revealed that Yoru was cooking up something sinister behind the scenes. She then proceeded to beg Denji to kill her, as she couldn't do it herself. But it is Denji's response that proved that at heart, he was yet human and hadn't changed.

He explained that he possessed an ability which disallowed him from dying, i.e., whenever he "died", he would be revived. However, even with a power like this, he was never prepared for it to happen. Thus, for someone (like Asa) who would actually die, being prepared would be out of the question. It is this little explanation from the orange-haired boy that really shone.

In contrast, some individuals were prepared, or rather accepted/welcomed their death without the apprehension by nature of knowing they would reincarnate eternally. For instance, Power sacrificed herself to save Denji and made him promise to find and befriend the reincarnated Blood Devil. Even Nayuta acted this way, prioritizing Denji's safety in her last moments.

Denji and Asa (Image via Viz Media)

A comparison like this shows that despite Denji having his revival ability, he wasn't desensitized to death. In a case like this, when having "lost" their life on multiple occasions, one might not be bothered by the prospect of dying. They would, in a sense, grow used to it considering that they can't really die. But this isn't the mentality Denji has, as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 195.

All in all, this was testament to him still being human at heart. The idea of dying did strike fear into his heart, even though he had no reason to fear it. Again, this comes after the recent antics, i.e., Yoru's rampage, the "Devil way of having fun and the boundary between Denji and Pochita breaking during the Aging Devil Saga. This is why he could relate to Asa not being "mentally prepared" to die.

Thus, this interaction in Chainsaw Man chapter 195 proves that Denji has retained his human side and moreover, establishes his character growth. The fact that now he is able to put his emotions into words better showcases how much he has developed. Most of his experiences, while traumatic, allowed him to confront parts of himself and through that, he seems to be growing well as a protagonist.

In conclusion

Denji (Image via Viz Media)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man chapter 195 reinforces Denji’s humanity in a way that underscores his emotional depth and character growth. Despite a revival ability, he has not grown familiar with the concept of mortality. He yet fears dying, even though irrational given his circumstances, which proves that he still values life - his own and others’. Such is significant when speaking of contrasting names like Power and Nayuta, who willingly embraced their demise for the sake of others.

Furthermore, his ability to articulate his emotions better than before testifies to his evolution from a survival instinct-powered boy to an individual capable of deep introspection and empathy. His talk with Asa in Chainsaw Man chapter 195 cements this whilst also suggesting his journey is far from over. As the story evolves, Denji’s changing identity as both a human and a Devil will no doubt play a role in shaping his decisions and the narrative itself.

