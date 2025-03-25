This Chainsaw Man character needs to meet the Death Devil (& it's not Denji)

The Death Devil in Chainsaw Man has really drawn fans in with her surprise introduction to the story. Arriving earlier than predicted, fans of the series are eager to see what she does next and how she plans to "save everyone." As such, there is also an excited buzz at the prospect of the Death Devil interacting with the main cast of the story.

In particular, it would be intriguing to see how Denji and Public Safety react to Death's early arrival. Fami should be counted in here too, as she should be welcoming her sister, whose arrival she had seemingly been preparing for. But most importantly, Asa Mitaka needs to interact with the Death Devil at least once before the potential battles begin.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: One character in particular needs to meet Lady Death

As mentioned, the Death Devil's arrival earlier than expected has hit the fandom with a wave of excitement. In true Fujimoto-esque fashion, her appearance does not match what she had been touted to be. But that is exactly the charm of it all, i.e., her awkwardness coupled with her timid and nervous demeanor make her status as the Death Devil all the more uncanny and impactful.

Again, expectations and anticipation are high for the Death Devil to interact with the main cast of Chainsaw Man. Many are eager to witness how characters like Denji, Fami, Yoru, and Public Safety react to this anxious girl being Lady Death herself and her arriving a month earlier than expected. But tied to Yoru is a character whose meeting with Death looks much awaited by many admirers of the series.

To elaborate, Asa's interaction with the Death Devil will likely be unique in comparison to the other characters. Thematically, she has come closest to meeting her end on a number of occasions. In fact, she was very nearly at death's door before Yoru appeared before her, made a contract with her, and thus resulted in the entity visible at the present moment.

Asa Mitaka (Image via Viz Media)

Moreover, recent events have portrayed that she wanted Denji to take her life to stop Yoru from doing something terrible to humanity. She was on edge with what she learned about Yoru's plans. Nonetheless, when Death and Asa do meet, it is unlikely that the latter will want to harm the new girl if the War Devil is the genuine problem. Unlike Denji, she has no incentive to do so either.

In a case like this, there is the potential for a conflict between Denji and Asa, with the former facing a Makima-esque offer to defeat the fourth Horseman. Whether he has accepted or not is yet to be determined, but it cannot be ruled out that he would be prepared to fight if things came close to being the way they were in Chainsaw Man chapter 196.

What makes Death's potential interactions interesting is her current approach, i.e., she views death as the only means of escape from suffering. This doesn't align with what Fujimoto has been trying to present so far—continue living no matter what happens. Pochita believed in it, and now Denji advocates it too, which would make Death an idiosyncratic antagonist in future chapters.

Final Thoughts

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

To conclude, the Death Devil's surprise appearance has understandably sparked excitement and speculation within the Chainsaw Man fan community. Her unexpected personality and eerie presence fuels intrigue, making her interactions with the main cast highly anticipated. On a similar tangent, the potential meeting between Asa and Death stands out as particularly compelling, given Asa’s past brushes with mortality and her inner struggles with Yoru.

If a conflict does arise between Denji and Asa regarding the Death Devil, it could echo past storylines while presenting fresh moral dilemmas. Moreover, Death’s ideology of death being the only escape from suffering directly contrasts with the series' recurring theme of persevering through hardship. Only time will tell whether Death acts as a true antagonist or a misunderstood force. But most crucially, Death's presence profoundly impacts the narrative, shaping the fate of Chainsaw Man’s characters in unexpected ways.

