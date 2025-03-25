Chainsaw Man chapter 198: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 is set to release on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Fakesaw Man and the Death Devil’s fight officially underway, fans are unsure of what to expect given what they’ve seen of the latter’s capabilities thus far.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 198 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue thanks to official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man 198, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 release date and time

The Death Devil will likely kill another student to regenerate once again in Chainsaw Man chapter 198 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, April 2, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 198

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 may also see Yoshida, Yoru/Asa, and Denji discover the Death Devil's arrival (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 197 began immediately where the last issue ended, seeing Fakesaw Man promise to save the young boy from the Death Devil. He tried to say she was just kidding, but Fakesaw Man leapt at her nonetheless. Death was clearly ready and tried to fight back, but was cut up into several large pieces nonetheless. Fakesaw questioned how easy it was and if she was really “the right girl” before telling someone they “never steered [him] wrong before.”

Fakesaw then introduced himself as Chainsaw Man, the “Devil-killing avatar of justice” and asserted that he had to kill Death to stop Nostradamus’ prophecy. The boy was horrified and reacted in utter shock, assuring Fakesaw that he was wrong about Death. Fake saw responded by saying “we don’t make mistakes” because the Justice Devil was inside of him. This is in truth the Fire Devil, as confirmed earlier in Part 2’s events.

The boy questioned why no one ever listened to him before Death’s severed arm touched him and began draining his life force until he died. Death then used his life force to reconstruct her body, clothes and all. She then began assessing his fighting style before promising that she’d save him in just three seconds. The issue ended with them clashing again and Death losing like before, prompting Fakesaw to comment on how shockingly weak she was.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 198 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 should begin with a continued focus on Fakesaw and Death’s fight given the inconclusive manner it ended on in chapter 197’s final page. Fans can expect to see Fakesaw begin questioning Death while avoiding her severed limbs so she doesn’t regenerate. Fans can expect this to be where she openly confirms herself to be the Death Devil, revealing her plans for humanity here likewise.

She should maintain her intention to save humanity, which Fakesaw Man will likely call a lie since the Justice Devil (in truth the Fire Devil) is telling him so. As other students come out, Fakesaw will likely try to get them to stay away but fail as Death regenerates by killing one of them. The issue will likely end with her trying to escape rather than fight again, and Fakesaw pursuing her.

