Fujimoto teases Chainsaw Man Part 2's ending shot in chapter 192

Chainsaw Man's latest chapter may have just teased something big. The chapter took a bit of a different turn by focusing solely on Denji and Yoru, the War Devil. Blasting a hole through the cafe, the latter wanted to teach Denji how to live like a Devil. What ensued was the usual chaos that Yoru brought with her, including some mob folk losing their lives.

But the interesting bit came when Denji and Yoru were sharing a plate of pot stickers. Denji asked Yoru the whereabouts of the Fire Devil and she didn't really know where they were, but it was rather what she said after that teased what Chainsaw Man Part 2's ending could look like. The Death Devil's arrival has been this heavily anticipated plot point and this hint ties right into that.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Latest chapter may have teased Part 2's ending shot

Delving straight in, Denji attempted to put a stop to Yoru's chaos by enticing her with food. They entered a store that the boy had visited before, hoping for some pot stickers. But the owner was terrified when he saw Yoru enter, losing his life shortly after he tried to turn them away. Anyhow, while eating, Denji asks Yoru about where the Fire Devil could be.

Unsurprisingly, she didn't know where they might be at the moment. However, she was certain that Denji could them and other Devils soon enough. She stated that Death's arrival would prompt "the high-ranking Devils to greet her". This confirms that the Death Devil is indeed female, much like the other Horsemen of the Apocalypse, which was already a correctly presumed fact.

However, it also teases what the ending of Chainsaw Man Part 2 might look like (in a sense). Considering Death as a concept, it is likely one of the most powerful Devils, if not the most powerful. So naturally, when such a being descends, other creatures can cower in its presence and pay their respects to the King, or rather, in this case, the Queen.

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Furthermore, judging by the story's current progression, it seems like Death is due to arrive quite soon. Assuming no other major event (like the Aging Devil Saga) is left to occur, this highly awaited moment is right up next. Now going by Yoru's words, this also means that fans will get to witness a never-before-seen sight of the "high-ranking Devils" gathering to greet Death.

"High-ranking Devils", at least presently, is a little loosely defined. It could very imply the Primal Fears, the other Three Horsemen, and possibly Devils who gained substantial power in this time. In essence, Devils like the Falling Devil, the Aging Devil, etc. could make an appearance. Yoru and Fami are already present on Earth and this could be another opportunity for Nayuta's (Control Devil) return.

Lastly, there are also other powerful Devils that might reappear. For instance, fans could see the likes of the Hell Devil, the Fire Devil (as Yoru mentions), and possibly even the real Justice Devil appear to greet Death. As mentioned, these are assumptions as to which ones count as Devils of high rank or rather, the ones are more feared and powerful than most Devils.

Final thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man Part 2 looks to boil up towards a climactic moment with the long-anticipated arrival of the Death Devil. Yoru’s words paint an ominous picture - one where the world of Devils shakes as high-ranking entities come together to revere the one at the top. Such a scene will confirm Death's overwhelming power as well as serve as a vital turning point in the narrative.

The presence of the Primal Fears, the remaining Horsemen, and other formidable Devils teases a spectacle of chaos and reverence, setting the stage for an unprecedented confrontation. Whether Denji, or rather Pochita, and Nayuta will have a role in this defining event is yet to be seen. However, one thing can stated with certainty - Death's arrival is crucial to the series.

With Chainsaw Man Part 2 seemingly veering to a close, fans can expect to witness a stunning convergence of Devils, thereby cementing the Death Devil as a force unlike any other.

