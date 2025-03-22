10 most unsatisfying deaths in anime, ranked

Unsatisfying deaths in anime frustrate, confuse, or disappoint audiences. Some deaths are too abrupt, while others are meaningless or unjust. A character may die without resolution, or their death may be pointless in the narrative. At times, a buildup is followed by a disappointing conclusion, making the moment empty.

Fans naturally anticipate emotional significance, but some deaths don't come through. Whether caused by bad writing, hasty pacing, or simply a failure to register, these scenes linger in fans' minds for all the wrong reasons. Here are 10 of the most unsatisfying deaths in anime, ranked from least to most disappointing.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Kamina, Neji, and 8 other most unsatisfying deaths in anime, ranked

10) ⁠Kamina (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

Kamina as seen in anime (Image via Gainax)

Kamina died in combat after receiving fatal wounds during combat with the Beastmen. His demise was sudden, occurring early on in Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann when he was just becoming a true leader. Fans were certain that he should have lasted longer, making his death too sudden and senseless.

Simon, his best friend, was left shattered, and the team faltered without him. His death was motivational, though many believed it deprived the series of heart prematurely. This makes it one of the most unsatisfying deaths in anime.

9) Neji (Naruto: Shippuden)

Neji as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Neji died saving Naruto and Hinata from enemy forces. His death was rushed and unwanted. Such a talented fighter should not have died in such a situation, making the moment maddening. He hardly made a significant contribution before being killed, making the death seem artificial.

The sacrifice Neji offered is not given the weight that it must have. That is why people felt that his character development was not completed. People were left disappointed because his passing was not a fulfilling end to his story. He is among the most unsatisfying deaths in anime.

8) Escanor (Seven Deadly Sins)

Escanor as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Escanor burned himself by using his strongest power. He gave it all up to support his friends in the last fight. His death seemed unnecessary as the battle was already on their side. Unlike everyone else, he stood no hope of survival or revival.

There was no actual payoff, and his farewell was emotionally light. Such a great warrior deserved a better sendoff. Instead, he disappeared without making a lasting impression. His death was hurried and disappointing, making it ranks as one of the most unsatisfying deaths in anime.

7) Maes Hughes (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Maes Hughes as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Maes Hughes was shot down by Envy when he was attempting to expose a deadly secret. He died in a shocking and unjust manner. He was a committed father and loyal soldier who had done nothing except wish to defend his friends and family.

His murder occurred suddenly without any possibility of a final fight or goodbye. The most devastating was that he perished alone without his loved ones ever getting a glimpse of him. His death came across as brutal and unfair, which is one of the most unsatisfying deaths in anime.

6) Erwin Smith (Attack On Titan)

Erwin Smith as seen in anime (Image via WiT Studio)

Erwin Smith died in a suicide attack on the Beast Titan. He gave his life, believing that he would provide humanity with an opportunity to emerge victorious. His death was not satisfying because he never got to know the truth about the world. His aspiration to get to the basement was never achieved.

Rather than see history, he passed away with no answers. Fans wanted a more meaningful conclusion to his ending. His sacrifices and leadership were worthy of greater recognition. His last minutes were sudden, and his demise was one of the most unsatisfying deaths in anime.

5) Nanami (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nanami as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nanami died during a brutal fight, struck down by Mahito during the Shibuya Incident arc. He died suddenly, without much build-up or conclusion. He spent decades as a formidable sorcerer and was finally beaten, leaving his potential unfulfilled.

His last minutes were emotional but not as dramatic as fans expected. He failed to receive the heroic farewell that he deserved, and his demise was hasty and sudden. Nanami's destiny leaves with a feeling of incompleteness, which makes it one of the most unsatisfying deaths in anime.

4) Kyojuro Rengoku (Demon Slayer)

Kyojuro Rengoku as seen in anime (Image via ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku during a brutal fight with Akaza. He fought with everything he had, defending others until his death. Even with his strength and willpower, he was unable to deliver a finishing blow. His passing was unjust, as he was taken away too soon.

He did not have the opportunity to get stronger or realize his aspirations. The fight ended with the enemy retreating, which made his sacrifice pointless. His death was unsatisfying as it created a void, placing it among the most unsatisfying deaths in anime.

3) Ace (One Piece)

Ace as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Ace was killed defending Luffy from Admiral Akainu. After going through so much suffering and just being released, he died suddenly and unnecessarily. He had an opportunity to escape but could not resist acting on impulse

His sacrifice, although honorable, was frustrating because it could have been avoided. Fans craved a more dramatic ending for such a favorite character. His death was a turning point, but it displeased many. Ace's death is among the most unsatisfying deaths in anime.

2) Jiraiya (Naruto: Shippuden)

Jiraiya as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Jiraiya sneaks into Amegakure to gather important information. He encounters Pain and battles with all his might. Even though he is strong, he is overpowered and mortally wounded. With his dying breath, he sends a very important message before he falls into the depths.

His passing is unjust, as he passes away isolated with no one to grieve for him. He needed a last moment with his students. His legacy stands, but his demise is short of the emotional resolution that he deserved. This places Jiraiya's demise among the most unsatisfying deaths in anime.

1) Kite (Hunter X Hunter)

Neferpitou with Kite's head (Image via Madhouse)

Kite was brutally killed by Neferpitou in a hopeless battle. His death was off-screen, depriving fans of an actual fight and goodbye. Later, his body was used as a puppet further disrespecting the character. His return as a Chimera Ant with little memories felt unnecessary, rendering his sacrifice pointless.

Fans hoped for a more pivotal scene, but his demise left an emotional closure. It came on too quickly and was unfulfilling, depriving him of a befitting farewell. Kite's death is among the most unsatisfying deaths in anime.

Final thoughts

Unsatisfying deaths in anime tend to leave viewers with an empty feeling. Characters such as Kamina, Neji, and Escanor had the potential for richer stories but were cut short too early. Others, such as Maes Hughes and Erwin Smith, passed away without getting their desires.

Few of these deaths, like those of Jiraiya and Kite, didn't get an appropriate conclusion and hence were disappointing. Whether from poor timing, insufficient emotional resonance, or abrupt execution, these fatalities were not even given a fitting influence.

