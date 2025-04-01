Chainsaw Man chapter 198: Death Devil's true identity revealed as the Famine Devil Fami officially debuts

Heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 198, fans were expecting some sort of intervention in the Death Devil’s fight against Fakesaw Man given how it seemed to be progressing. Officially released on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, the installment did indeed see someone intervene in the form of Famine Devil Fami.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 198 took a sudden and unexpected turn in seeing the supposed Death Devil’s true identity revealed. This cascaded into a key reveal about Fami herself, completely recontextualizing the entirety of the second part of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s story likewise.

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 reveals the true identities of the Famine Devil and the Death Devil

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 begins with the Death Devil telling Fakesaw Man to take the 2 thousand yen she had in her skirt pocket and let her go. Fakesaw counters that money is worthless, calling it paper scraps with a valuation that is “merely an illusion performed by the government.” Death responds that she doesn’t care about government conspiracies, and instead has to save mankind immediately.

Fakesaw counters that her so-called salvation was death in reality, saying that he and the Justice Devil (i.e. Fire Devil) see right through her. He further lectures that people choose to live in this hellish world because it’s full of hope. He adds that Chainsaw Man came from hell to protect mankind’s hope and drag Devils like her back to hell. He then adds that just and righteous thoughts mean nothing to her as the Death Devil, asserting this to be her true identity.

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 sees Death choose not to respond, instead putting her body back together after absorbing the life force of some ants on the ground. Death then says she is the one who absorbs life and saves people from their suffering via death, calling herself one of the Four Horsemen Devils feared by humanity and devilkind alike. She then says she was pleased to make his acquaintance before shockingly introducing herself as Fami the Famine Devil.

Fakesaw Man asks her to confirm this in shock, while she prepares to fight again and asserts she truly did know all his moves this time. Fakesaw, however, wants to confirm that she wasn’t the Death Devil, prompting her to begin saying that Death is her sister. However, she’s interrupted by the Famine Devil Fami fans have known ordering Falling Devil to attack. Her gravity powers pin the pair to the ground as she asks Fami for her order.

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 sees the Devil formerly known as Fami respond that it’s the chef’s choice, prompting Falling to sever the heads of several humans and a giraffe. She then organizes her victims on a plate, as well as Fakesaw and the apparently real Famine Devil Fami. Likewise, the newly introduced Famine Devil confirms that Fami of the Chainsaw Man Church is, in reality, the Death Devil.

The Devil formerly known as Fami implicitly confirms this by calling the supposed Death Devil Fami and apologizing for using her name. The true Famine Devil then asks the Death Devil to die right away if she still feels anything for mankind. This prompts Death to begin removing her belt and lifting up her school uniform dress. The episode ends with Death revealing that she disposed of all her organs as she reveals a gaping hole in her body showing her to be hollow.

Final thoughts

In the aftermath of this truly unthinkable plot twist by Tatsuki Fujimoto, it’s difficult to predict what’s next for the series following Chainsaw Man chapter 198. More likely than not, the next issue will see the now-confirmed Death Devil to reveal her plan, explaining the purpose of the Chainsaw Man Church and her other decisions. Chapter 199 should also see additional Devils arrive on the scene given that the Death Devil’s arrival was to be attended by several strong Devils.

What chapter 199 likely won’t show is Denji or Asa Mitaka/War Devil Yoru in any significant capacity. While they likely will appear briefly by the issue’s end, the main focus of the chapter should be expanding on this latest twist and reveal. Likewise, fans should get a good idea of what to expect in the near future by the subsequent release’s end.

