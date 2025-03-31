Chainsaw Man's alleged Death Devil may not be who fans think (but with a twist)

The Death Devil in Chainsaw Man has managed to become the fandom's center of attention. Appearing much earlier than anticipated, she looks to be struggling against Fakesaw Man in the series' latest chapter. This comes as a surprise considering the concept she embodies. Her attacks don't seem to be effective against the imposter, as he, time and again, sliced and diced her.

Ad

Worth noting, she didn't die but was somehow controlling her limbs in that decapitated, sliced-up state. This led to an uproar of speculation regarding whether she is actually who she claims to be. What if the new transfer student is, in fact, the Death Devil but with a twist, i.e., she is the Four Horsemen's Death Devil and not the Primal Fear Death Devil.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man: The Death Devil has arrived, but not quite!

Expand Tweet

Ad

To delve straight in, it is very odd that Lady Death is struggling this much against Fakesaw Man. Not to say that the imposter is weak, but being the Death Devil would position her as one of, if not the most powerful, entities in existence. She embodies the concept of death, i.e., the end of life, the ultimate conclusion, and thus shouldn't be facing any issues in a battle like this.

Ad

Needless to say, the events of Chainsaw Man chapter 197 led to many questioning her actual identity. Here it can be theorized that this new girl is Death, but with a twist. To elaborate, she is one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, the Death Devil, but not the Death Devil, which is a Primal Fear. They could be two separate entities, and the Nostradamus Prophecy might have been referring to the latter.

Ad

This can be loosely tied to Makima, the Control Devil. As seen in the Book of Revelation, Christianity doesn't reveal the names of the Horsemen but labels them as symbolic figures representing Conquest, War, Famine, and Death, the harbingers of the Apocalypse. So with Makima, she always seems to be referred to as the Control Devil and very rarely the Conquest Devil.

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

So this prompts one to think that there could be two sharing the name title. In a similar sense, there may be two Deaths, one Horseman and one Primal Fear. Moving on, each of the goals of the Four Horsemen can be examined— Control Devil Makima sought to create a better world by subjugating Chainsaw Man and using his erasure powers to reshape the world as she saw fit.

Ad

Nayuta, her reincarnation, simply wanted a peaceful life with Denji; War Devil Yoru initially wanted to destroy Chainsaw Man, but now it seems that she has something "terrible" planned for humanity; Famine Devil Fami, while cryptic, is scheming something and could be related to consumption to satisfy her hunger. That leaves Death, who stated that she wanted to save everyone through death.

One way she seems capable of doing this is by absorbing her target's life force. But in reality, this seems a little too tedious for an entity who could simply end lives with the snap of a finger. Hence, this pushes one to think that she might be a different kind of Death Devil, or rather the Life Devil, but being a Devil, she is more of an ender of life, which is befitting.

Ad

In Conclusion

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

The Death Devil's introduction in Chainsaw Man ignited intense debate, mostly regarding her surprising struggle against Fakesaw Man. If she truly embodied Death, her difficulty in battle looks odd and contradictory. Thus, the possibility arises of her not being the Primal Fear Death but rather the Four Horsemen’s Death Devil—two unique entities with distinct roles.

Ad

When compared to Makima, this idea gains traction as she was always called "Control Devil" despite being associated with Conquest. Moreover, the Four Horsemen's motivations hint at a nuanced approach to their powers rather than sheer destruction. Death’s claim of “saving everyone” may be interpreted differently, i.e., possibly an ability of life absorption over immediate annihilation.

If true, she may be embodying a paradoxical nature, similar to a "Life Devil" in function. Whatever the case may be, her identity yet remains a mystery and immense fuel for speculation.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback