Death Devil's powers in Chainsaw Man may parallel this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stand's abilities

Chainsaw Man's Deah Devil is the hottest topic of discussion in the fandom at the moment. Expected to arrive about a month later (in series), she surprised nearly everyone by appearing as a new transfer student at Fourth East High much earlier. But not too surprising, it didn't take long for her to get pulled into the chaos of the story, considering the arrival of Fakesaw Man at the school.

Given her status as Lady Death, potentially the most powerful Devil, she was being defeated by the imposter. Her attacks on him weren't particularly effective, as his attacks were quite literally slicing her up. An intriguing moment was when she absorbed her classmate's life force to regenerate herself, but to no avail, as she was sliced again.

But this could be a hint at what powers she might have. Moreover, it seems to be aligned with another character, Anubis, from JoJo's Bizarre Adventures.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinions.

Chainsaw Man: Death Devil could possess abilities akin to a JoJo's Bizarre Adventures Stand

To add a little context before delving in, the character in question here is Anubis from JoJo's Bizarre Adventures. A minor antagonist in the Stardust Crusaders Arc, Anubis was a Stand that could possess anyone who tried the wield the sword it was contained in. For clarification, Stands are visual manifestations of life energy, aka a materialization of the user's soul.

Moving on, Anubis was a unique opponent given its skillset possessing multiple powers. Aside from Mind Control and Selective Intangibility, Anubis' Adaptation set it apart. In particular, the Stand being able to adapt to moves/techniques/attacks once launched against it made it a formidable force. This is where the Death Devil's abilities seemingly tie in.

As seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 197, the Death Devil, after getting sliced and diced, saps/absorbs her fellow classmates' life force to regenerate herself. Linking this to Anubis, it could be that this is the Death Devil's power - every time she "dies" and absorbs life force, she returns stronger. This would make her unkillable (with her being Death itself) and gradually stronger as the fight continues.

Anubis (Image via David Production)

Such a situation would explain why she arrived a month earlier than expected, to possibly build up her strength. It would also fuel Chainsaw Man's perpetual motion idea, wherein one must keep on moving no matter what. In this case, with each "death", Lady Death would keep returning stronger each time till she surpasses her opponent and wipes them out.

Moreover, aside from being the Devil that embodies the fear of death, an ability like this would explain her strength in Hell. Considering the sheer number of things there that can take lives, it would serve as the ultimate location that fuels her powers. As such, she would have been (and likely still is) the most feared among the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Lastly, considering that this "Life Drain" is an ability of hers, more powerful entities wouldn't perish with a single touch. The Death Devil's classmate was human, and hence he passed away just as she touched him. However, in the case of entities like Devils or Hybrids, it is unlikely they would die, but rather be weakened. This would still give her an edge over them to eventually allow her to snatch victory.

Final thoughts

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

The Death Devil’s sudden arrival and battle in Chainsaw Man against the imposter ignited intense speculation, particularly regarding her powers. The idea that her abilities could parallel Anubis from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is intriguing and suggests that she grows stronger each time she "dies". Such a power could establish her as an unstoppable force, perfectly embodying the fear of death itself.

Arriving earlier than due may be part of a greater scheme to prepare for the ultimate showdown, reiterating Chainsaw Man’s theme of perpetual motion - pushing forward and growing regardless of the setbacks. Additionally, her abilities would have gained a massive boost in Hell, given the harsh and life-averse environment.

If the above-explored speculation holds true, the Death Devil might just be the most terrifying of forces in Chainsaw Man.

