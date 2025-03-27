Death Devil's similarities to Kobeni do mean something (but not what Chainsaw Man fans think)

Chainsaw Man's Death Devil has been the hottest topic of discussion since her introduction about two chapters ago. Slated to arrive about a month later (in-series time), she seems to have preponed her arrival and joined Fourth East High as a new transfer student. As expected, almost immediately after her arrival, the chaos began, i.e, Fakesaw Man appearing and challenging her in the name of "Justice".

Ad

As the story unfolds around the Death Devil, there is intriguing speculation around Pochita and her relationship. Many seem to feel that the pair shared a deeper bond at one time before things went south. This stems from Death and Kobeni Higashiyama sharing uncanny similarities. A "star-crossed lovers" situation is what the Death and Chainsaw Devils found themselves in.

However, being in different factions meant that they couldn't be together.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man: Death and Kobeni's commonalities hint at a deeper truth

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

To delve right in, it is possible that, at some point, the Death Devil and Pochita were lovers. However, due to her status as a Horseman and the strongest Devil, and Pochita being the Hero of Hell, they couldn't be together. A theory like this does seem to have evidence to back it up, especially when looking closely at past events.

Ad

Firstly, Death and Kobeni are very similar - timid, anxious, shy, etc. Pochita wanted to help Denji go on a proper date and hence in Chainsaw Man Part I, he chose Kobeni. At the time, it seemed like a random choice. But looking back, there may be a deeper reason. Given Death and Kobeni's similarities, Pochita was likely drawn to females like that. Like Kobeni, Death even struggled to speak at school.

Ad

Moreover, the only proper interaction Denji and Kobeni had was during the Eternity Devil Arc, where she tried to kill him. For this, she didn't even apologise, yet Pochita chose to take her out and later save her, indicating a likely preference. Next, Pochita against the Four Horsemen and the Weapon Hybrids wasn't a fair fight. Despite his strength, odds like this were overwhelming, even for Pochita.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Makima and Yoru have significantly damaged Pochita. Fami, whilst yet mysterious, is terrifying due to her ability to control Primal Devils, which she surely used against Pochita. Finally, Death would be at the higher end of the powerscale, given the fear she embodies. Coupled with all this, the Weapon Hybrids, weaker in comparison, will at least deal damage.

So, Pochita should have been defeated, unless he was somehow aided. This is where Death comes in, possibly allowing him to escape "by accident", which could cause their falling out. Lastly, looking at Chainsaw Man as a whole, Pochita and Death seem among the few Devils who only want to be feared, not to terrorize humanity.

Ad

Again, in the Death Devil's case, it is still early days given her 2-chapter feature, but even so, her interactions hint that she wants to save humanity through death, a means to end their suffering. Elsewhere, Pochita hasn't harmed humans, as compared to other Devils. He even erased harmful Devils so humanity could benefit, only leaving the ones necessary, like the Aging Devil.

In Conclusion

Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

If Chainsaw Man introducing Death early wasn't enough, her potential ties to Pochita, especially in the romantic aspect, add fuel to the fire. The idea that they were, at one time, lovers who were separated due to opposing roles is quite intriguing. Death, being similar to Kobeni and Pochita’s apparent preference for individuals with their traits, teases an underlying connection.

Ad

Furthermore, Pochita's survival in the face of overwhelming odds against the Four Horsemen and the Weapon Hybrids implies likely assistance, perhaps from Death herself. If so, the Horsemen's falling out could have begun from here. From a thematic perspective, Death and Pochita are seemingly different from traditional Devils, neither seeking to harm humanity.

While Death’s true motives remain cryptic, her introduction ushers in the potential of a deeper and more complex narrative.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback