Chainsaw Man's latest Fakesaw Man may actually be the Fire Devil

The latest developments in Chainsaw Man have led fans to speculate about the real identity of Fakesaw Man who disappeared in the story for more than 60 chapters before returning in a dramatic fashion. The strongest evidence points toward the possibility that Fakesaw Man is actually the Fire Devil masquerading in disguise.

Chapter 192 revealed the first indication of this connection through a mysterious dialogue between Denji and Yoru about the Fire Devil's appearance alongside the Death Devil's emergence. Creator Fujimoto's carefully distributed story clues, combined with this revelation, suggest a new understanding which could revolutionize the perception of the series' conflicts and devil nature.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Fakesaw Man’s return and the Fire Devil connection: Unraveling Fujimoto’s hidden clues in Chainsaw Man

The timing of Fakesaw Man's reappearance provides the first major clue. As mentioned in Chapter 192's dialogue, "You'll be able to meet them when the Death Devil descends." True to this foreshadowing, Fakesaw Man resurfaced precisely after the Death Devil made its appearance following a 60-chapter absence.

Fujimoto's carefully constructed narrative eliminates the possibility of dismissing this synchronicity as random coincidence. The Fire Devil receives a designation of "high-ranking" in the dialogue, which corresponds with Fakesaw Man's shown level of power. Few entities in the Chainsaw Man universe could challenge adversaries like Falling Devil and emerge victorious.

Additionally, devil hierarchy often correlates with design complexity—stronger devils typically feature more intricate appearances. Fakesaw Man's elaborate design certainly fits this pattern, further supporting the high-ranking status shared with the Fire Devil. Perhaps most telling is the Fire Devil's established history of deception.

Fakesaw Man as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Earlier in the series, it operated under the guise of the Justice Devil when making contracts. This proven capacity for disguise establishes a precedent for the Fire Devil masquerading as another entity—in this case, potentially as Chainsaw Man himself.

This deceptive nature is further reinforced by Fakesaw Man's specific word choices, repeatedly using terms like "burning" (an obvious fire reference) and "justice" (connecting to the Fire Devil previously impersonated).

Fakesaw Man’s actions and the Fire Devil’s agenda in Chainsaw Man

The connections extend to Fakesaw Man's actions as well. His targeting and elimination of Yuko—who had previously made a contract with the Fire Devil during its Justice Devil impersonation—suggests a cleanup operation, potentially removing loose ends that could expose the Fire Devil's true nature or plans.

Furthermore, the Fire Devil's ability to transform others into Chainsaw zombies demonstrate power over physical transformation. This established ability could reasonably extend to self-transformation on an even greater scale. From a narrative perspective, this theory offers solutions to multiple storytelling puzzles.

Fakesaw Man's extended absence aligns perfectly with the Fire Devil storyline's development, potentially explaining why these two seemingly separate threads never overlapped. Fujimoto's characteristically tight plotting rarely introduces major elements without purpose, making it unlikely that Fakesaw would disappear for 60+ chapters without justification.

Conclusion

The theory that Fakesaw Man is the disguised Fire Devil adds a multilayered twist that defines Chainsaw Man’s storytelling. If true, it would explain Fakesaw's abilities and absence while highlighting devils’ evolving deception tactics. This revelation would not only raise the stakes of the current conflict but also reward attentive readers connecting subtle narrative clues.

As the story unfolds, fans should watch for fire imagery or justice-related themes that might confirm one of the series’ most surprising twists yet, reinforcing Fujimoto’s intricate plotting and the devils' relentless war against humanity and Chainsaw Man himself.

