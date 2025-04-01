Chainsaw Man officially introduces the Death Devil in chapter 198 (& nobody saw it coming)

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 has come out and is probably going to be remembered for delivering one of the biggest plot twists in the series. When most fans assumed that the new Devil facing Fakesaw Man was Death, it was revealed that Fami was her all along, which is something that the vast majority of readers didn't see coming.

In many ways, this revelation reshapes much of the second part of the Chainsaw Man manga, offering a new perspective on the actions of the character formally known as Fami. Furthermore, it highlights another important factor: the information that has been given to the reader might not be true, and the idea of moving forward with the story could be quite different than what fans initially thought.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 reveals that Fami is actually the real Death Devil

The real Famine Devil as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

The latest chapter continues the fight between what seemed to be the Death Devil and Fakesaw Man, with the former revealing that she is actually Famine. However, before the two characters could discuss what had happened, they were attacked by Falling and the real Death, who was Fami all along.

The revelation that Fami is the real Death Devil has taken the fandom by storm and puts the entire story of the second part in a completely different context. This explains Fami's abilities, which didn't seem to be connected to hunger in any meaningful way, in a new light. It also makes the comment made by her sister Yoru, the War Devil, of not recognizing her all the more logical.

Furthermore, this twist suggests that the fake Fami was an unreliable narrator, raising the possibility that the Nostradamus prophecy was just a lie so she could continue with her plans. In that regard, it makes her behavior in the story be seen in a completely different light and could change people's perception of the second part in terms of its structure.

More details regarding this

Denji and Yoru could be Death's next target (Image via Shueisha).

There are many interpretations of this twist, making it difficult to predict what the Chainsaw Man manga will do next. However, before the introduction of the real Fami, Death was seen enjoying time with friends, suggesting that she may be searching for a meaning to life since she cannot die, as evidenced in the most recent chapter.

If the Nostradamus prophecy proves to be a lie of hers, perhaps Death wanted Denji to fight Yoru all along and fully eliminate the concept of warfare so humanity can live in peace. That could explain why she was using Barem and the Church, although it is difficult to come up with a theory at the moment, given how this twist has barely been confirmed.

Final thoughts

The most recent Chainsaw Man has managed to surprise its fandom and the manga community as a whole since no one saw this twist coming. Furthermore, it provides a completely different perspective on the second part and the actions of the real Death Devil, which is probably going to define this storyline moving forward.

