Haruka Iseumi may be Chainsaw Man's latest Fakesaw Devil (& the Justice Devil is why)

Chainsaw Man's recent developments have been oddly surprising, to say the least. To begin with, the Death Devil looks to have arrived earlier than expected and is almost immediately thrust into the chaos. This chaos was brought forth by Fakesaw Man, an impostor claiming to be Chainsaw Man, who fights for justice. While Death herself is a whole other story, Fakesaw Man could be familiar.

Judging by the latest speculation, it can be theorized that this imposter is a character pushed into the background. The individual in question is Haruka Iseumi, a die-hard lover of the Hero of Hell who was prepared to do anything to become like the one he admired, even have a starter cord surgically implanted on his chest.

Nonetheless, it is possible that Haruka has finally achieved his dream, but in a twisted way, the masterminds behind this are Public Safety and Fami.

Chainsaw Man: The Justice Devil could be why Haruka Iseumi might be Fakesaw Man

Haruka Iseumi (Image via Viz Media)

A supporting character and president of the Devil Hunter Club at Fourth East High, Haruka Iseumi may be the Fakesaw Man in Chainsaw Man. This ties into his obsession with the real thing and his burning desire to emulate his hero. Such strong feelings leave him susceptible to manipulation, and to be fair, he isn't the greatest when it comes to dangerous situations.

To elaborate on the theory being explored, reference must be made to Public Safety. A fishy organization itself, it is a fact that they had access to the Justice Devil's remains. This likely came from the Falling Devil Arc, the actual one (not the Fire Devil posing as it) that the Falling Devil used to attack Denji and Asa, and subsequently killed after it threw up the "meal" she made for it.

So, as seen a few chapters prior, Yoshida and Fumiko attempted to enlist Fami's aid in preparing for Death's arrival. But she refused, stating she had a school festival to plan for. The speculation is that off-screen, she agreed to help in part. This is where Haruka steps in, being Fami's tool. Given his deep love and admiration for Chainsaw Man, he was likely key in this situation.

Fami (Image via Viz Media)

It is possible that Public Safety and Fami concocted a method to "fuse" the Justice Devil's DNA with a Haruka. If not that, then they could have had him contract with the Fire Devil to make him into another Chainsaw person. This relates back to when the pseudo-Chainsaw people emerged. Barem stated they had contracted with the Fire Devil (who was posing as Justice).

Given the nature of this contract, these people were nearly "almost Chainsaw Man", but looked different. So, according to this logic, Public Safety could have lured Haruka in for some odd experiment, promising to make him like his hero. Thus, they might have fused his DNA with Chainsaw DNA (likely gained from Denji when he was dissected) to create the Fakesaw Man seen now.

It would make sense when assuming that the pseudo-Chainsaw people were the first part of this experiment. Their contract only made them half Chainsaw Man, but adding a bit of the real thing's DNA could have furthered the transformation. Again, it wouldn't be surprising if Fami and Public Safety somehow influenced Haruka to partake in this - an opportunity to become something he craved so much.

Haruke Iseumi's earlier appearances with a starter chord in his chest might not have been for show. Knowing Fujimoto, it may have been foreshadowing his fate.

Final Thoughts

Haruka Iseumi (Image via Viz Media)

The series' latest developments suggest a deeper conspiracy involving Public Safety, Fami, and the Justice Devil. Fakesaw Man's reintroduction, who is likely Haruka Iseumi, hints at a staged manipulation of his obsession with the Hero of Hell. With his willingness to alter himself to resemble his hero, it is possible that Public Safety experimented on him, potentially merging Justice Devil remnants and/or Chainsaw DNA with his body.

This would align with the previous pseudo-Chainsaw individuals who contracted with the Fire Devil. Again, though she refused, Fami’s indirect involvement adds further intrigue to the whole situation. If she is indeed involved, Haruka may have become an unfortunate pawn in a larger scheme. His transformation being a continuation of Public Safety’s experiments, is reinforced by the earlier foreshadowing of his implanted starter cord.

All in all, such a development intensifies the existing narrative, thus deepening the mystery surrounding Death’s arrival.

