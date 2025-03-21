Fami might be lying to Barem and Yoshida (And Death Devil's arrival in Chainsaw Man is why)

Chainsaw Man's recent events have left the fandom buzzing. The buzz surrounds the introduction of the new transfer student, who claims to be the Death Devil. This seems to tie into Barem Bridge and Hirofumi Yoshida's words about the Death Devil's arrival. However, Barem and Yoshida stated different times.

Moreover, the new student arriving and the proclamation that she is there to save everyone further stirs up confusion. To address this, recent speculation has surfaced in the fandom which speculates that both Barem and Yoshida were wrong to begin with. It presents two possibilities that could explain the introduction of the new mystery girl.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the author's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Death's arrival may be a hint that Fami deceived Barem and Yoshida

To begin with, reference must be made to Barem's statement about the duration of Death's arrival. According to him, there were about 6 months left until the fateful day. But then, given the events from then up until the present, at most a week or so seemingly passed. Again, during Fami's interaction with Yoshida and Fumiko Mifune, Yoshida mentions that only a month remains.

It is this point that got the fandom in tangles. Many felt that there was a timeskip between the events of the Aging Devil incident and Fami's talk with Public Safety. Furthermore, the introduction of the Death Devil soon after stirred things up even more. This seemingly odd sequence and timing between events has led to it being called a plothole.

Now this is where speculation about Chainsaw Man can chime in with an intriguing hypothesis. It looks like someone, most likely Fami, had been feeding lies to both Barem and Yoshida. Moreover, this wouldn't be a mistake or even a plothole as Tatsuki Fujimoto is known to be thorough with his work and nothing is without good reason and/or being important for future developments.

Hirofumi Yoshida (Image via Viz Media)

Moving on, two possibilities could offer an explanation for the "why" of these events. To begin with, the transfer student introduced at the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 195 is indeed Lady Death herself. This claim can be backed by noticing how the chapter is almost entirely based on the protagonists dealing with the same topic, i.e., Asa asking Denji to kill her and his thoughts on it.

Again, Fujimoto is no stranger to doing this - throwing in characters who align with tropes and themes addressed in that chapter, like Yoru appearing to break Denji out of confinement and experimentation when the scientists stated that "a War" was needed. So considering that the new girl is Death, she arrived ahead of time. This would imply one of two things - the characters were misguided or the prophecy was make-believe, orchestrated by a higher power.

Second, the prophesied "Great King of Terror” isn't referring to Death. Yoru was previously linked to being the one to fulfill that role, which rules the Death Devil out. Rather, the whole prophecy could be something Fami cooked up to divert everyone's attention from her ultimate goals. If this is the case, then it makes things clearer as the Death Devil and the Great King would be two entities.

In Conclusion

Fami (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's writing has once more demonstrated its excellence. With a curveball like this, nearly every reader has been left scratching their heads. Again, this isn't the first time Fujimoto has introduced a sudden change of direction in the story, and it won't likely be the last either.

However, from the looks of things, the new girl does feel like the Death Devil. Rather than a terrifying entity who carrier darkness wherever she steps, a timid and nervous/anxious girl is a great play on the concept. Moreover, both Barem and Yoshida might have been misled by Fami. She likely knows of her sister's arrival, who needs to lay the groundwork for what is to come, which is the big mystery.

