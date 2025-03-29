What is Fami's power in Chainsaw Man? The Famine Devil's abilities, explained

Chainsaw Man fans often ask what Fami's power is since she has been a prominent figure in the second part of the series, but she is not seen actively in combat for the most part. As the leader of the fake church and pulling the strings for several plot points, there is no denying that she is quite important for the story, but fans are most likely yet to see the full extent of her power.

Fami has the ability to control people who are "hungry" because of one thing or another in Chainsaw Man, including other powerful Devils, and can also heal others when needed. These abilities of hers were pivotal for the story thus far, especially when it comes to the use of several Devils to do her bidding against the likes of Asa Mitaka and Denji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Fami's powers and abilities, explained

The character of Fami as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It is worth pointing out that the full extent of Fami's powers as the Famine Devil has yet to be displayed in the series, so it is difficult to know everything she is capable of. The story shows that she has the ability to control very powerful Devils and gets them to do their bidding, although she has also stated that they are weakened in that state, as evidenced by the case of Falling.

She has the power to separate Yoru from Asa Mitaka's body while leaving the former's ability to turn things and people into weapons, which is something that the story has yet to explain. It is quite interesting because both Fami and Yoru are Horsemen Devils, so they should be on a similar level.

Furthermore, she healed Yuko after the latter was massively wounded by Asa, and the former even gained greater strength and power. That is something that also requires an explanation, although author Tatsuki Fujimoto is bound to expand on it at some point in the series, as well as her ability to teleport.

Fami's known servants in Chainsaw Man

The character as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

A major element regarding Fami's power in Chainsaw Man is the servants she has gathered throughout the story, so they do her bidding and go after the likes of Denji and Asa. There is also the case of Barem, who seemed to be the known man behind the fake church, and was working with her, although the story never pointed out he was being controlled, so perhaps he did out of his own volition.

Fami has been shown to control three Devils, which are Falling, Fire, and Guillotine. It is worth pointing out that Fire hasn't been shown in the story, and Falling was the most prominent, although she was also affected by Fami's control, to the point that her abilities were weakened.

Final thoughts

Understandably, a lot of Chainsaw Man fans ask the question "What is Fami's power?" because she hasn't displayed all of her power as of this writing. However, her control of other Devils, healing abilities, and the capacity to teleport highlight that she is someone quite dangerous in the grand scheme of things.

