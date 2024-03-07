Studio Ghibli-inspired Naruto AI art has fans torn between praise and ridicule

In 2017, the Naruto series finally concluded, marking the end of one of the most successful shonen anime and manga series. The impact the series has had on the anime medium throughout the years cannot be overstated, which is why people still discuss and talk about it.

Plenty of fans take to X to share their artwork, displaying their appreciation for the show they formerly enjoyed viewing. In the wake of this, many have embraced the AI trend, which allows one to create any artwork by combining elements of various types. In the most recent case, Naruto fans posted Studio Ghibli-inspired AI art of Kishimoto's characters, eliciting mixed responses.

Artificial intelligence slowly seems to be taking over various spheres, including art. Fans seem to have varied views about the recent Naruto character artwork in Studio Ghibli style.

Naruto: Prevalence of AI in the art sphere and fans’ thoughts on the same

While many fans are against the use of AI in art, some netizens believe that the art is enjoyable as long as the outcome is pleasing. In this case, the Naruto AI art pieces are appealing to the eye. However, artists and enthusiasts who are more interested in the field of art have expressed concern about this.

A machine creating an artwork takes away the very soul of the art piece. Any artist who spends their time coming up with an idea and executing it will agree that emotions and creativity birth the artwork. The manga series is no different either. Masashi Kishimoto spent years working on his craft and came up with this incredible story and art.

Fans do not apreciate the fact that the art was done by AI (Screengrab via X)

The concept of artistic integrity is central to any art piece that exists in this world. Artists across various media, including anime and manga, take a great deal of pride in their work. Their art inspires and brings joy to all who read or watch it.

However, the majority of fans are concerned about artificial intelligence-generated art. They found it rather difficult to appreciate the Naruto artwork featuring Sakura, Naruto, Sasuke, and Kakashi, which have been recreated in a Studio Ghibli style.

Most fans did not like the artwork since it was created by a program that was coded in a certain way. However, a small segment of the community loved them. They expressed appreciation for the end product and believed that AI did a good job of replicating Studio Ghibli’s art style. The appreciation is solely focused on the finished product.

However, art is more than just the finished result; it elicits certain emotions, and people value the story behind the creation of artwork. This is a discussion that will continue for as long as artificial intelligence exists in this field.

Because they feel that creativity and emotions are such important elements of the creative process, ardent fans of art and artists will always prefer having their work created by real people.

