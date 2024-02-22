New AI application earns the wrath of Miyazaki fans for imitating Studio Ghibli art

Studio Ghibli has created some of the most heartwarming anime films. Up until now, the movies from this studio have always been examples of incredible storytelling. Another thing that makes Studio Ghibli stand apart is its art style. It has a unique art style that deviates from the ones followed by most titles in this medium.

However, fans of the studio found themselves engaging in a debate with respect to AI. Artificial intelligence has been the topic of discussion, and every day, people are finding various applications for it. The use of AI in art has been a topic that has been debated because it challenges artistic integrity.

Netizens got together when DomoAI, an artificial intelligence tool, showcased its ability to create transform videos in Studio Ghibli’s art style. This angered the fanbase, and they seemed to be quite vocal on X (formerly known as Twitter) where the AI tool showcased its abilities.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

Netizens fume in response to AI tool that imitates Studio Ghibli’s art style

As stated earlier, the inclusion of AI in the sphere of art has been a topic that has caused heated debates in this community. It is not surprising to see this debate within the sub-sphere of anime. DomoAI has managed to transform videos into an art style that is similar to Hayao Miyazaki’s studio.

Fans were quite upset that an AI tool was able to recreate this. Art to most people is something that can move them. Art can be emotional and more often than not, it evokes strong positive emotions. Therefore, when fans enjoy any piece of art irrespective of the medium, they make it a point to appreciate the artist as well. The artist usually goes through painstaking processes to create something that people like.

Fans react to the video posted by the AI tool (Screengrab via X)

Studio Ghibli is no different. Hayao Miyazaki and his team of animators have created some of the most hauntingly beautiful stories that people of all ages can enjoy. The entire experience is ruined when that human connection is lost. If the tool is merely going to imitate something like this, fans were livid.

Their comments under the post are a clear reflection of the same. One fan in particular also uploaded screenshots of an old Miyazaki interview where he says “that’s an insult to life itself”.

However, it seems like people seem to have lost the context in which Miyazaki had said that statement. This was an interview that was released many years ago. A company had approached Studio Ghibli to show the capabilities of an AI tool. Here, one of the models was able to move using its head as one of the limbs. This was rather grotesque, and the company intended to show its applications in horror games.

Miyazaki knew a friend who suffered from a disability that couldn’t even allow him to move his arms. Miyazaki thought that the model that managed to move in this grotesque manner was an insult to life itself. The fan in question took that statement out of context and used it here. That being said, it’s safe to say that Miyazaki would most probably not like an AI tool that would replace an artist in this line of work.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.