Your Forma anime reveals streaming details for the US, Asia, and more

Your Forma, written by Mareho Kikuishi and illustrated by Tsubata Nozaki, is a Japanese light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint since March 2021. The series was later picked up by Geno Studio for an anime adaptation and premiered its first episode in April 2025.

REMOW announces Your Forma anime's streaming plans

Echika and Harold as seen in the anime (Image via Geno Studio)

On Friday, April 4, REMOW announced Your Forma anime's streaming platforms in North America, Central & South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

In North America (The United States and Canada), the anime will be available to stream on Samsung TV Plus.

In Central & South America (i.e., in LatAm regions like Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and others), the anime will be available to watch on Bandplay and Anime Onegai.

Bigga as seen in the anime (Image via Geno Studio)

In EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), the anime will be available to stream on ADN, aniverse, Anime Generation, and Anime Key.

Lastly, in Asia, the Your Forma anime will be available to stream on Bahamut, MyVideo, CHT, Hamivideo, Bilibili, TVING, Wavve, Watcha, U+tv, SK Btv, Genie TV, Home Choice, D’LIVE, SKY LIFE, and B’flix.

In addition, there will be several free and legal streaming options made available for people around the world at a later date.

Harold Lucraft as seen in the anime (Image via Geno Studio)

The Your Forma anime will be available to watch with Japanese audio and subtitles in one or more of the following languages, depending on the streaming platform: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Thai, and Traditional Chinese.

More updates and details about the streaming platform will be announced on It's Anime powere by REMOW's official social media channels, such as YouTube, X, and TikTok.

What is Your Forma anime about?

Echika Hieda as seen in the anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma anime centers on Echika Hieda, a Cyber Inspector. While she is brilliant at her work, she too cannot conduct a Brain Dive by herself. After all her partners ended up frying their brains when trying to assist her, she was assigned the blonde, blue-eyed humanoid “Amicus” Harold Lucraft. This unlikely duo is set to team up and expose every hidden secret.

