Strawberry Prince member Jel's Toi-san anime movie confirms July 2025 premiere date

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, Shochiku revealed that Strawberry Prince member Jel's Toi-san anime movie will premiere on Friday, July 18, 2025, in theaters in Japan. This announcement was unveiled with a super special report video, giving fans a glimpse of the theatrical movie.

The Strawberry Prince member Jel's Toi-san series is a short comedy video series with over 1000 episodes. The story centers on a female high school student named Akane Toi. She meets a handsome classmate named Jel on her first day at school. She believed her life would turn into an Otame game-like situation. Instead, it was filled with comedic situations.

Strawberry Prince member Jel's Toi-san anime movie unveils teaser ahead of July 2025 release

The anime movie's title has been decided to be "Toi-san Wants to Have a Youthful Life!"

The anime movie's title has been decided to be "Toi-san Wants to Have a Youthful Life!"

Jel and Akane Toi as seen in the anime movie (Image via Seven Arcs)

The teaser trailer features Jel, Akane Toi, Yuri Himeno, Satan Yamada, Momo Mochizuki, and Hideki Odaku. Akane Toi can even be seen scolding Jel, Yuri Himeno, and Satan Yamada after they caused a ruckus. The teaser video ended with Akane Toi donning her trademark orange sweater for the first time.

The Toi-san movie will be directed by Mankyuu, best known for directing Migi to Dali and The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague. Youichi Katou and Jel have written the film's story. Youichi Katou is best known for his work in Uchuu Kyoudai and Magi.

Momo Mochizuki as seen in the anime movie (Image via Seven Arcs)

Akemi Kobayashi is responsible for the character designs. She is best known for her work in Love After World Domination and Chi's Sweet Home. Yo Yamada will be the Sound Director and the accompanying music will be overseen by Mizutani Hiromi.

Seven Arcs is producing the anime, while STPR MUSIC/AniTone will produce the music. Lastly, Kazuki Yanase from Dropkick On My Devil! will be the Publicity Producer. As for cast members, the anime has only revealed that Jel will voice Akane Toi and Jel

Strawberry Prince member Jel's Toi-san anime movie's opening theme song will be called "So Far Away." It is written and composed by Koyama Takuya from Yabai T-shirts yasan. It is performed by Gel and featured by Toi.

