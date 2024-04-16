10 best original anime films, ranked

There are many original anime films with rich narratives and styles, ranging from fantasy adventures to everyday dramas. Choosing the best ones is difficult because many stand out with their incredible stories, stunning visuals, and powerful messages. This is especially true for films from Studio Ghibli, known for its high-quality animations.

These original anime films don't just entertain; they often carry profound messages and showcase impressive artwork, setting them apart in the world of animation. Whether you're into thrilling action, deep emotional stories, or magical tales, there's something special in the anime movie genre for everyone.

Top 10 Original Anime Films, Ranked

1) The Boy and the Heron (2023)

Best Animated Feature at Oscars 2024 (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Not only is The Boy and the Heron one of the greatest films from Japan, but it's also among the best in the world overall. It could be Hayao Miyazaki's final film, but it's too early to say for certain. If it is the master storyteller's final movie, it's a remarkable and suitable conclusion to his work. Although it's another fantasy/adventure from Miyazaki, this movie explores new and darker themes not seen in his earlier films.

The Boy and the Heron combines heartwarming and dreamlike scenes. It's a one-of-a-kind film that grows in depth and meaning as you watch it and think about its hidden messages.

2) Spirited Away (2001)

Original anime film (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Spirited Away by Hayao Miyazaki is an animated film about Chihiro, a girl who ends up in a magical world where her parents turn into pigs, and she has to save them. The film is known for its beautiful animation, great music, and interesting characters.

This isn't just any movie; it transports you to an incredible world with powerful messages about nature, society, and growing up that everyone can relate to. Its quality animation and story that lasts through time helped it win an Oscar and become a classic.

3) Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Semi-autobiography short original anime film (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Grave of the Fireflies, directed by Isao Takahata, is a powerful film that reminds us that animation is not just for kids. Set in Japan towards the end of World War II, the narrative follows the heartbreaking journey of two siblings struggling to make it through the tough times brought on by the war.

This film boldly portrays the brutal truths of war, particularly its effects on kids, and conveys a poignant message against it. Despite its heavy subject, the film's beautiful animation draws you into a story that feels both intimate and expansive.

4) Your Name (2016)

Written and directed by Makato Shinkai (Image via CoMix Wave Film)

Makoto Shinkai's Your Name is a compelling body-swapping tale set against the majestic backdrop of Japan's cityscapes and countryside. It appears to be a vibrant, character-rich movie with exquisite scores at first glance.

As the layers of its complex narrative unfurl, it becomes a profound musing on connection, love, tradition, and the relentless march of time. This original anime film became an international sensation, praised for Shinkai’s punch of stunning visuals aligned with a deeply human story about distance and longing, helping to firmly set his reputation as one of the most innovative storytellers in anime.

5) Perfect Blue (1997)

In Satoshi Kon's gripping thriller Perfect Blue, a pop star turned actress finds herself in a terrifying situation with a stalker and shifting identities. This anime movie vividly shows how fame and the media can take away a person’s humanity, strongly examining the lines between stardom, illusion, and obsession.

The thriller elements are tightly executed, and the dove-tailed descent into madness is both uncomfortable and irresistible. Kon’s penchant for sequence and time manipulation is exemplified here, creating a masterpiece that is frequently distressing, often confusing, and entirely compelling.

6) Akira (1988)

Akira - Original anime film (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha Co. Ltd)

Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira is an epic, neon-drenched journey into the post-apocalyptic streets of Neo-Tokyo. Looming large in the pantheon of anime, Akira is as much a visual masterpiece as it is a cyberpunk thriller. Its frenetic story of biker gangs, psychic experiments gone awry, and governmental overreach raises it to cult status.

Resonant themes of youth rebellion and political intrigue are wrapped in a dizzying array of spectacularly animated action sequences that have inspired a whole generation of filmmakers and remained influential decades after its release. The complex narrative and the occasionally overt, often subtle, social commentary ensure that Akira remains not just a benchmark for anime but a template for sci-fi action endeavours everywhere.

7) Summer Wars (2009)

Mamoru Hosoda's Summer Wars is a vibrant piece that merges the family dynamic drama with science fiction, set against the backdrop of an ever-connected online world named OZ. The film crafts a thrilling narrative that pits a young maths genius and his feisty friend against an artificial intelligence causing havoc across the digital landscape.

The juxtaposition of online battles and offline familial ties makes for a heartwarming tale about the importance of family in a digitized age. The movie's quick pace keeps one excited and offers plenty food for thought.

8) Millennium Actress (2001)

Japanese animated original anime film (Image via Madhouse Studio)

In Satoshi Kon's Millennium Actress, the boundaries of memory and reality dissolve as the film introduces the portrait of an aging actress recounting her life's story. With each flashback, the line between her personal history and cinematic roles blur, creating a rich tapestry of tales that celebrate and question the nature of the story itself.

This original anime film is an unapologetically meta, ensconced puzzle set within a picture frame, where each piece of her past presents a snippet of film history. It's daringly constructed and lovingly rendered, a testament to how animation can bend storytelling into new, mesmerizing forms.

9) A Whisker Away (2020)

The English release of A Whisker Away on Netflix was delayed because of COVID-19, making viewers even more excited for its ultimate arrival. Once it was released in June 2020, the movie quickly became popular.

Chronicling the life of Miyo Sasaki, a middle school girl, the movie showcases how she discovers a mask that allows her to become a cat. She uses this power to get closer to the person she likes, wondering if she should remain a cat permanently.

10) In This Corner of the World (2016)

Original anime film directed by Sunao Katabuchi (Image via MAPPA Studio)

In This Corner of the World is an animated film set in Japan, spanning the 1930s to the 1940s, with its story unfolding in Hiroshima and Kure. It follows the life of Suzu, a girl who loves painting. Her world transforms after marrying Shusaku and relocating to Kure, known for its military significance. As World War II escalates, they face increasing hardships, including food shortages and frequent air raids.

Still, Suzu stays strong, despite losing her niece and getting hurt in bombings. After the Hiroshima attack and Japan's surrender, she discovers her family's fate. Suzu and Shusaku later adopt an orphan, beginning the process of rebuilding their lives.

These 10 original anime films, ranging from touching family stories to cyber-dystopian tales, showcase the wide world of anime. With stunning animation, captivating music, and stories full of emotion, they set the standard for the genre and celebrate the art of filmmaking.

