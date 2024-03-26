10 most popular anime of all time, according to Google

If you are on the lookout for the most popular anime then this list is for you. From thrilling adventures to heartfelt dramas, this list of most popular anime has it all. This rundown gives you the scoop on series that have gone big globally.

Whether you're a seasoned fan or fresh to anime, there's something here to catch your eye. All these hit animes pack in grand quests, and deep stories, and show how anime storytelling has leveled up over time.

Here's the must-watch and most popular anime list in descending order, starting with the most popular anime and concluding with the least.

Top 10 most popular anime to watch, according to Google

10. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen written and illustrated by Gege akutami (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen has become very popular since it first appeared as a TV show in 2020. It's one of the top new-generation anime and manga series. A lot of its success is thanks to Studio MAPPA. The series sold 55 million copies of its manga, made $189 million in movie theaters, and became the 4th most-searched-for anime online—all within just two years.

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen is about magic and follows Yuji Itadori, who without meaning to, eats the finger of a super strong cursed spirit named Ryomen Sukuna. Yuji then joins a school called Jujutsu Tech. There, along with his new friends Megumi Fushigoro and Nobara Kugisaki, he learns how to use cursed energy under the teaching of a very skilled sorcerer named Gojo Satoru.

9. Attack on Titan

AOT or Attack on Titan - Most popular anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Attack on Titan is an exciting anime, set in a world where humans live in big cities surrounded by huge walls to stay safe from giant creatures called Titans that eat people. The story starts when some Titans break through a wall and attack a city, and we meet three friends: Eren, Mikasa, and Armin.

They decide to join the army to defend their home from the Titans and take back their world. People really like the show because it has a lot of secrets and surprises that keep you wondering what will happen next.

8. Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki from Konoha Village (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto lays out the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja aiming to gain respect and become Hokage - the top dog of his village. Raised in solitude, Naruto holds within him the Nine-Tails - a fierce demon fox that once wrecked his village.

Fans get a peek into the universe packed with clans, villages, and power plays. The plot flows with Naruto's hustle to guard his village and power up to become Hokage.

Naruto has a huge impact on anime and manga, with a total of 220 episodes in the original series and another 500 in the sequel, Naruto: Shippuden. Along with movies, novels, video games, and a big fanbase, it's one of the "Big Three" shonen anime, alongside Bleach and One Piece.

7. Death Note

There are about 37 episodes in season one (Image via Madouse)

Death Note hits the charts as a top-notch anime, with a dark supernatural theme that makes it unique. It’s all about Light Yagami, a super smart high schooler who finds this wild notebook called the Death Note.

This notebook lets him take out anyone, just by writing down their name. Light starts knocking off criminals, aiming to clean up the streets. However, this quirky detective known as L starts trailing him. What kicks off next, is this intense chase between Light and L, loaded with mind tricks and psychological battles.

6. Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball Z is one of the oldest and most popular anime of all time (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball kicked off as a manga series created by Akira Toriyama in 1984. It hit the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine and quickly climbed the ranks to become a legendary Shonen manga.

The manga got a fresh spin-off into two anime hits, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z thanks to Toei Animation. Dragon Ball dropped in 1986, and Dragon Ball Z hit the screens in 1989. These anime took the manga's story and dialed up its fame even more.

5. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is the most popular anime which was first aired in 2016 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia, or Boku No Hero Academia for the purists, is this dope shonen anime that hit the scenes in 2016. It's all about Izuku Midoriya, who's ordinary in a world where superpowers are the norm.

The show follows Midoriya's journey at U.A. High School, a prestigious academy for the next generation of heroes. Midoriya has to learn to control his newly acquired power, One For All, and confront school trials, including competition with his intense rival Katsuki Bakugo.

Throughout the series, Midoriya strives to fill the considerable void left by his mentor, All Might, transitioning from a boy without powers to a hero in the making

4. Tokyo Ghoul

Dark fantasy and the most popular anime to watch (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul tells the story of Ken Kaneki, a college student who becomes a scary creature after being attacked by a ghoul. He becomes part ghoul himself after receiving an organ from the ghoul who attacked him.

It is a spooky and grim fantasy backdrop that trails Kaneki's hardships as he dips into the concealed world of ghouls.

The series is praised for its complex characters and dark, dynamic storylines that will force the viewers to reflect upon the concept of identity and the essence of being human.

3. Hunter x Hunter

Most popular anime - Hunter X Hunter since 1998 (Image via Nippon Animation)

Hunter x Hunter first debuted as a manga series in 1998, written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. It has since been adapted into multiple anime series, films, and video games.

Hunter x Hunter stands out for its creative world-building, with a unique and intricate magic system called Nen that allows for diverse powers and fighting styles.

The places and creatures in the story are impressive, showing readers busy cities, distant villages, places of crime, computer-made worlds, and imaginary lands with risky magic animals.

2. Pokemon

Ash Ketchum and Pikachu - Most popular anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon is second only to the most Googled anime franchise globally. Kickstarted as a video game in 1996, this popular anime has since blown up into a big deal with video games, card games, anime, movies, merch, and more.

The Pokemon anime hit the screen in Japan in 1997 and quickly became a worldwide favorite. It's centered on Ash Ketchum and his Pokemon, Pikachu, as they explore different spots and throw down with other trainers.

With over 1,000 episodes, it stands as one of the globe's longest-running animated series. On top of that, a bunch of Pokemon movies have hit the big screen through the years.

1. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Most popular anime written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki (Image via David Production, Inc.)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure really hits with its epic creativity, taking viewers on an immersive ride through its generational tales. Each chapter brings in fresh, engaging Joestar family characters squaring off against serious villains across different times and places.

What gives this anime its edge is the fresh art and animation style. It throws together comedy, action, and drama that's entertaining for the new anime fans.

The most popular animes on this list have their way of telling a story with different art and ideas. Some are about heroes fighting for justice in strange worlds, others are grand adventures over huge seas or battles that make us think about right and wrong.

These popular anime choices have a bit of everything for everyone. They can spark your imagination and sometimes make you think about big life questions, like what it means to be good in today's world.