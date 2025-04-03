Your Forma episode 1: Harold becomes the prime suspect in an assault case as Echika protects him

With the release of Your Forma episode 1, the anime introduced fans to the series' protagonists Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft. But not long after the characters are introduced, Harold, despite being an Amicus, is detained by New Scotland Yard as the prime suspect in an assault case.

Ad

As explained by the anime, Amicus are mechanical friends imprinted with the laws of respect, i.e., to respect human beings. This means they are programmed to obey human commands and never attack them. Nevertheless, the anime's first episode opens with Harold Lucraft being detained for assault.

Your Forma episode 1: Echika and Harold Brain Dive Darya

Bigga as seen in Your Forma episode 1 (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 1 opened with Echika and Harold accompanying Bigga on a shopping trip. Bigga had seemingly said mean things to Echika in the past and wanted to atone herself. Meanwhile, Echika was trying not to think about her sister.

Ad

Trending

Right after Bigga left for home, Inspector Brown from London New Scotland Yard approached Echika and Harold. Harold was under suspicion of assault and battery. Hence, they wanted to question him back at the precinct.

Darya as seen in Your Forma episode 1 (Image via Geno Studio)

This was an odd case as Amicus have been programmed with the laws of respect. Therefore, Harold assaulting a person was out of the question. The problem is that the suspect in the case was an RF Model like Harold Lucraft.

Ad

Also read: Your Forma anime unveils non-credit ending and second mini-anime episode

Only three sibling RF Models have ever been made - Steven, Harold, and Marvin. With Steven shut down after he attacked a person due to artificial modifications and Marvin missing and presumed out of order, Harold was the investigation's prime suspect.

The suspect as seen in Your Forma episode 1 (Image via Geno Studio)

Given the suspicion, Harold's owner Darya visited the precinct. Unfortunately, moments after she left for the hotel, the perpetrator attacked her. This development effectively cleared Harold. Nevertheless, the superiors wanted to shut him down. That's when Echika, Inspector Totoki, and Novae Robotics Development Div. Asst. Director Angus managed to save him.

Ad

Your Forma episode 1 later saw Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft take over the case. Right before she went into a coma, Darya had sent Harold a message, asking him and Echika to perform a Brain Dive on her. Complying with her request, Echika and Harold performed a Brain Dive.

Dr. Lexie Willow Carter as seen in Your Forma episode 1 (Image via Geno Studio)

While the suspect looked like an RF Model, there was a chance someone was trying to frame an Amicus, given such a case had occurred in the past. In addition, the two investigators also spotted another clue. The knife used to stab Darya had the coat of arms of Elphinstone College from Cambridge University. The knife was a gift given to each of its graduates.

Ad

Thus, Harold and Echika decided to meet with the person who graduated from Elphinstone College at the age of 18 and singlehandedly created the system code for the RF Models at 19, Dr. Lexie Willow Carter.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback