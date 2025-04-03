The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12, titled "Kizuna Black," aired on March 31, 2025, and revealed Red's deepest insecurities and fears while simultaneously marking the end of season 1.

Episode 12 showcased the overwhelming power of the Kizuna Black form alongside Red's previous love interest, whose death fueled his desperation and deep obsession with bonds. The rest of the Kizuna Rangers also made an appearance in episode 12, hinting at a future plotline with a potential crossover.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 highlights

Red in his Kizuna Black form as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 picks up from the ending of episode 11, with Red completely transforming into Kizuna Black. Although Red, along with his entire party, was struggling against the two royal demons, Kizuna Black managed to change the tide of the battle promptly.

Vidan and Abudabi tried to combine their abilities to overwhelm Red, but Red easily defends himself using the black bandages thanks to his Kizuna Black form. Seeing the overwhelming difference in power, Vidan started targeting Red's teammates and the rest of the elves.

Vidan as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Although Vidan was sure that his attack would prompt a strong reaction from Red, Red managed to defend against it using the Kizuna Black bandages. While Red easily overpowers the demons in his Kizuna Black form, Yhidra noticed Red's painful and animalistic shrieks, indicating his anguish.

Soon enough, Red managed to defeat Vidan and revert him into a much weaker form, prompting Abudabi to escape alongside a weakened Vidan. Given the absence of the demons, Red started attacking the elf village along with all of his party members, compelling Yhidra, Lowji, and Raniya to fight him.

Raniya and Yhidra as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12, then cuts to a flashback of Red when he joined the Kizuna Rangers. The Kizuna Black transformation was granted to Red as a last resort due to its overwhelming reliance on and magnification of the user's obsessions and insecurities.

The flashback also revealed the sixth Kizuna Ranger, Kizuna Silver, who had joined the team after receiving a vision of herself as the Silver Ranger and dying in battle. Oddly enough, Silver preferred operating alone, disconnected from the rest of the Rangers.

Red soon developed romantic feelings for Silver, which led him to invite her to operate alongside the rest of the Rangers to prevent her fate of dying in duty. Unfortunately, Silver died in battle while trying to save Red, which, alongside Red's childhood trauma from his parents' deaths, resulted in the overwhelming power of the Kizuna Black form.

Silver in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12, then cuts to the present time, where Lowji, Yhidra, and Raniya somehow managed to snag Red's Kizuna Black transformation plate, undoing the transformation. Red then collapsed.

Some time later, Red wakes up and thanks his teammates for their companionship and apologizes for his actions during the Black Ranger transformation. The episode then cuts to Red's home dimension, where the rest of the Kizuna Rangers discuss the frequent deployment of their Zords despite the absence of any threats.

They soon deduce that the Zords must be responding to Red, who had survived his last battle. The episode ends with Red's brother Kiyohiro, now a Kizuna Ranger, swearing to find Red.

Final Thoughts

Red and Kiyohiro as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 12 focused on Red and answered questions about his past life, alongside the effect of his parents' deaths. The series will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll as part of the Winter 2025 lineup.

