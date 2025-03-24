The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11: Azir finds redemption amidst Red's desperation

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11, titled The Red Ranger and a New Power, made its debut on March 23, 2025, and focused on revealing the actual orchestrators behind Azir's fall from grace.

The episode depicted Red and his party's efforts in saving Azir from the Mana Seed's influence, which ended up unlocking a new power, thanks to Red and Yhidra's growing bond. The latter half of the episode focused on the royal demons that had influenced the entire ordeal between elves and humans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 highlights

Red's Megazord as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 picked up right from the ending of episode 10, and depicted Red's entire party bickering with each other after being brought inside Red's Megazord.

Red swiftly resolves the situation and asks everyone to think as one, in order to repel Azir. Although Azir had lost all control and transformed into a sentient sandstorm, Red still wanted to save him.

While most of the party's countermeasures failed in front of the sandstorm with its unending supply of sand, Yhidra deduced that Azir's entire being had been scattered within the sandstorm, making it virtually indestructible. Yhidra then surmises that Raniya's bond with Azir and her magic might be able to condense Azir's essence, plucking it from the storm and putting an end to the calamity.

Yhidra and Raniya as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Although the plan should've theoretically worked, Yhidra couldn't gather enough mana to complete her spell. Amidst the hardship, Red re-emphasizes his belief in Yhidra's abilities, unlocking a new golden form for the Megazord. Combining the enhanced abilities of the Zord, Yhidra manages to recompose Azir's essence from the sand, putting an end to the rampaging sandstorm.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 then cuts to Azir apologizing and making peace with the elves, while making a vow to pursue coexistence in a much more levelheaded manner. Azir's aide then suddenly appears, incapacitating most of the elves and Red's teammates. The aide reveals himself to be Vidan, one of the royal demons and an associate of Abudabi.

Vidan as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Vidan reveals how the death of Azir's father, alongside his fall from grace, was orchestrated by him all along, enraging Red. Unfortunately, Abudabi incapacitates Red while in the midst of his transformation. Both Vidan and Abudabi consequently manage to defeat Raniya and nearly overpower Yhidra and Lowji, only for Red to recover and save Yhidra from being impaled.

Red, overwhelmed with his fear of losing teammates, asks Lowji to kill him in case he loses control. Following this, Red transforms into Kizuna Black, contemplating how he doesn't want to use this form ever again. The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 ended with Kizuna Black facing the two royal demons in a standoff.

Final thoughts

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 11 managed to wrap up Azir's redemption while revealing Red and Yhidra's growing bond with each other. While Red's character remained rather passionate and plain, accurate to the usual clichés of Red Rangers, episode 11 revealed a few deeper hidden layers due to Red's Kizuna Black transformation.

Episode 12 will reveal more about Red's actual character alongside a few ominous aspects of his past.

