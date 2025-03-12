The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9: Red finds his footing as Raniya falls

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9, released on March 9, 2025, kicked off the battle between Red's party and Azir. Although the strained bond between Azir and Raniya was mentioned in previous episodes, episode 9 revealed how their friendship began.

While this episode mainly focused on Raniya and Azir's relationship, it also illustrated the true level of threat Azir posed, positioning him as one of the few genuine threats to Red.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 highlights

Raniya and Red in their ranger forms (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 picked up from the end of episode 8 and revealed that one of Azir's close disciples, Yuges, had managed to trap everyone except Red and Raniya in cards. This made opposition nearly impossible. Soon after, Azir appeared and offered Raniya full cooperation. Eventually, the situation ended with Red and Raniya transforming into their ranger forms.

Azir quickly broke the tension and instructed them to come to a nearby ruin to settle their differences. Upon reaching the ruins, Red and Raniya were met by Yuges and several of Azir's disciples. Since being trapped inside Yuges' cards made magic casting impossible, Yhidra had engraved an explosion spell into the card’s edge before being fully absorbed. Yhidra then detonated the spell, defeating Yuges with a sneak attack and freeing everyone trapped inside the cards.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9: Azir (Image via Satelight)

Later, the entire party, along with Raniya, went to confront Azir. Azir’s close associate remarked on his naivete, pointing out that he didn’t want to harm the elf forest while fighting Red and Raniya. The party engaged Azir in battle, but Teltina, Lowji, and Yhidra were swiftly trapped in an underground dungeon.

Red and Raniya discovered that Azir could turn inorganic matter into sand if it came into contact with the palm of his familiars. They launched a counterattack, but Azir used another ability to freeze time while moving within the frozen moment. Red was then trapped in the underground dungeon, leaving Raniya alone with Azir.

Azir in his ranger form (Image via Satelight)

Raniya described how Azir was once good-natured and had motivated her to become a powerful warrior despite her timid nature. She recalled how he aimed to create a kingdom where all races could coexist.

Raniya wondered why he had turned to violence. Azir revealed that his goal remained the same, but he planned to annex the entire world and force everyone to coexist without prejudice. The episode concluded with Red and his party escaping the underground dungeon, only to discover a defeated Raniya. Her ranger morpher was now in Azir’s hands.

Final thoughts

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 delivered the much-needed backstory between Raniya and Azir while showcasing the latter as the most composed and dangerous antagonist seen thus far. Although this episode deviated from the series’ action-heavy formula, episode 10, set to release on March 16, 2025, will center on the battle between Red, Yhidra, Lowji, and Teltina against a significantly stronger Azir.

