The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 8: Red reveals his own backstory

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 8, titled "The Red Ranger and Bondkiller," was released on March 2, 2025, and took a more lighthearted approach. It also revealed more about Red's actual backstory.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 8 showed how Raniya and Azir were close childhood friends introduced in episode 7. However, Azir eventually became an enemy of the forest. Red used his experience to tell Raniya that bonds can always be reforged, even if broken repeatedly.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 8.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 8 highlights

Lowji, Teltina and Yhidra as shown in the anime (Image vai Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 8 picked up from the ending of episode 7 and depicted the elves as they demonstrated their techniques in front of Red and his entire group. While Yhidra, Lowji, and Teltina focused on the elves' techniques, Red noticed Raniya sitting alone nearby.

Red approached Raniya and asked why she looked lonely while mentioning Azir. Raniya revealed that their enemy, Azir, was once her childhood friend. She steeled her resolve, declaring she wouldn’t let their past bond stand in the way of defeating him. Red encouraged her, suggesting she could always reforge their bond after the situation was resolved.

Raniya as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Confused, Raniya asked what he meant. Red then revealed that he had been in a similar situation with an enemy but managed to rebuild a stronger bond after many hard-fought battles.

Red explained that he was essentially adopted by his father’s best friend, Daigo after both of his parents died. Over time, he assimilated into Daigo’s family, forming a close bond with Daigo’s children, Kiyohiro and Sumika.

Unfortunately, Kiyohiro, Red’s best friend and brother, grows full of hate and jealousy when Red’s bond with Sumika and Daigo overshadows Kiyohiro’s numerous achievements.

Red and Kiyohiro as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Kiyohiro eventually became the villain "Bondkiller" and fought against the Kizuna Rangers, gravely injuring Red. However, Red didn’t lose hope and kept fighting until Bondkiller let go of his repressed negative emotions, reforging their bond.

Although Raniya, Yhidra, Lowji, and Teltina assumed this was the end of their story, Red explained that Kiyohiro repeatedly returned to the dark side. However, after thirteen intense battles, Red could finally completely reforge their bond, emphasizing that bonds can always be rebuilt regardless of the circumstances.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 8 ended with everyone except Red and Raniya caught in an ambush and trapped in a card.

Final Thoughts

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 will be released on March 9, 2025, focusing mainly on Red and Raniya’s current predicament.

This is especially significant since everyone except them has become trapped inside cards. Given that both Raniya and Red can transform into rangers, the next episode will primarily center on an all-out brawl between Azir, Red, and Raniya.

