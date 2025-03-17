The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10: Red and party recover as Azir loses control

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10, released on March 16, 2025, depicted the battle between Red and Azir while simultaneously revealing the unsettling events that led to a more ruthless Azir.

Ad

The episode detailed how a mob executed Azir's father, and the growing civil unrest allowed a mysterious butler to manipulate him by giving him the mana seed. While episode 10 revealed the secret behind Azir's overpowered time-stopping abilities, episode 11 will reveal the unrestricted version of his powers, especially now that the mana seed has fully matured.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10.

Ad

Trending

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 highlights

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10: Azir (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 picks up from the conclusion of episode 9, showcasing Azir's transformation into Amen. Although Azir's powers were already causing issues for Red, he confronts Azir in close combat.

Ad

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 then shifts into a flashback that reveals the escalating tension between the human and elf workers in Azir's empire.

While the human workers were furious over Azir's preferential treatment of the elves and their higher wages, Azir clarified that the elves’ magic allowed them to accomplish life-threatening tasks without any casualties. Despite the ongoing tension, this subject is soon set aside.

Ad

Raniya, as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Azir and his father spend time together, discussing Azir's future plans. Azir's father brings up the relationship between Raniya and Azir, hoping their bond will eventually serve as a bridge for human-elf coexistence. Eventually, the tension among the human workers escalates, leading to a coup. The mob executes Azir's father, though the coup is later suppressed.

Ad

While Raniya sends a formal letter emphasizing the elves' support for rebuilding Azir's empire, Azir ultimately realizes that coexistence between humans and elves will be much more challenging. Soon, a mysterious butler appears before Azir and persuades him to accept a mana seed, exploiting his emotional turmoil.

Lowji, Teltina, and Yhidra as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The butler's whispers, alongside the mana seed's influence, push Azir into his conquest, ultimately aiming to impose interracial coexistence through absolute force. The scene then shifts to the battle between Red and Azir, which ends in a standstill. Azir begins using his apparent time-stopping abilities to gain an advantage.

Ad

Unfortunately, Yhidra realizes that the actual time around them isn't halting, and she can still formulate thoughts. Eventually, the entire group understands that Azir was merely halting the time of the sand, adhering to the party members instead of actually stopping time.

Red's Megazord as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The entire party manages to bypass the time-stopping abilities while Red begins reasoning with Azir. Eventually, Azir comes close to realizing the error of his ways, only for the mana seed to fully mature and take control of his mind. The mana seed consequently manifests as a sentient sandstorm and starts moving toward the elf forest to absorb mana and devastate an entire settlement.

Ad

Now joined by four other party members, Red calls upon his Zords and transforms into a Megazord with full power. The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 ends with Red and the rest of his party blocking the sandstorm's relentless march toward the forest.

Final thoughts

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 10 unveiled Azir's essential backstory and the significant conflicts that led to his current quest. While most of his abilities were addressed in episode 10, Episode 11 will showcase the actual battle between Red and a now fully transformed Azir.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback