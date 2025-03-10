10 melancholic anime characters, ranked by popularity

Anime characters might carry heavy hearts, but some characters carry sadness in a manner that goes all the way deep into the hearts of viewers. Weighed down by heartbreaking backstories, isolation, or a perpetual sense of loss, these characters imprint themselves in their tragic paths.

Ad

Some have become icons based on their sad nature, while others are underrated gems. Popularity is a determinant of how these characters are remembered, with some becoming well-known while others have a silent but loyal fanbase. Here are 10 melancholic anime characters ranked from least to most popular.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Shinichi, Kousei Arima, and 8 other melancholic anime characters, ranked by popularity

10) Shinichi Izumi (Parasyte)

Ad

Trending

Shinichi Izumi (Image via Madhouse)

Shinichi Izumi's existence becomes tragic when a parasitic alien merges with his hand, subjecting him to a harsh fight for survival. Losing loved ones and struggling with his fading humanity, he becomes emotionally detached, unable to bond with others.

Ad

His pain deepens as he questions his own existence, caught between human feelings and the parasite's logic. The burden of his experiences keeps him in a state of constant despair and loneliness. Shinichi Izumi is one such melancholic anime character.

9) Rei Kiriyama (March Comes In Like a Lion)

Rei Kiriyama (Image via Shaft)

Rei Kiriyama has the burden of loneliness and a history of trauma, making him a severely melancholic character. Being a professional shogi player, he isolates himself, having to deal with feelings of guilt, self-worth, and a sense of belonging.

Ad

His quiet nature conceals years of emotional suffering due to losing his parents and having a cold household where he was brought up. Though he finds love in the Kawamoto sisters, his internal conflicts continue, making him develop a melancholic nature. This places Rei among the anime characters who are depressed.

8) Kousei Arima (Your Lie in April)

Kousei Arima (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kousei Arima's existence is characterized by loss, trauma, and the fight to regain his love for music. A former piano child prodigy, his mother's cruel training and subsequent death rendered him deaf to the sound of his own playing. Condemned to live in despair, he suppresses his feelings until Kaori Miyazono comes into his life, injecting hope and heartbreak.

Ad

Her sickness and ultimate death push him to confront his pain and welcome music once more, rendering his journey intensely melancholic. This makes Kousei one of the anime characters who gets depressed in the story.

7) Asa Mitaka (Chainsaw Man)

Asa Mitaka (Image via Shueisha)

Asa Mitaka's existence is characterized by loneliness and constant bad luck. She was orphaned at a very young age and has a hard time socializing and trusting the people around her all because of her sad history of rejection.

Ad

Her relationship with Yoru, the War Devil, only serves to increase her internal conflict, thrusting her into brutal battles she never desired. Though she has a tough exterior, she yearns for company but is afraid of losing the people she loves. This makes Asa Mitaka among the sad anime characters.

6) Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)

Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Violet Evergarden's life is dominated by war and the pursuit of insight into human feelings. She was a child soldier once who lived without Major Gilbert, her sole experience of kindness. She takes up being an Auto Memory Doll as a career, guided by an urge to find out the meaning of "I love you" left by Gilbert.

Ad

Through her development in emotions, she experiences sorrow, longing, and self-discovery. This positions Violet among the anime characters that become heartbroken in the narrative.

5) Misato Katsuragi (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Misato Katsuragi (Image via Gainax)

Misato Katsuragi hides her deep emotional scars behind an irresponsible exterior, but her past continues to haunt her. The death of her father during the Second Impact left her with unresolved trauma. This has affected her intimacy and self-esteem problems. She numbs her isolation with alcohol, work, and unstable connections, finding it difficult to form meaningful relationships.

Ad

Though she plays the mentor role, she struggles with internal guilt and emotional loneliness. Underneath her tough exterior is a shattered soul weighted with regret and sadness. Misato Katsuragi is one of the sad anime characters.

4) Guts (Berserk)

Guts (Image via Hakusensha)

Guts carries an unbearable weight of sorrow, formed in the molds of betrayal and persistent suffering. From childhood terror through to the dreadful Eclipse, he bears pain inconceivable to most. Vengeful in spirit, however, his alienation and pain within render him greatly melancholy.

Ad

Even in times of companionship, he struggles with guilt and the loss of those whom he cares about. His quiet agony, along with his unbreakable will to live, makes him a tragic but interesting character. This places Guts among the depressed anime characters.

3) ⁠Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Ken Kaneki (Image via Pierrot)

Ken Kaneki's life is filled with tragedy and his fight with himself. Having been turned into a half-ghoul against his will, he struggles with his identity. He grapples between his human feelings and his beastly hunger.

Ad

Betrayal, torture, and loss drive him deeper into despair, compelling him to lose his innocence and accept the pain that characterizes him. His quiet suffering and ceaseless self-battle render him among the profoundly heartbroken. Kaneki’s sorrowful journey and emotional depth solidify his place as one of the melancholic anime characters.

2) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager (Image via MAPPA)

Eren Yeager's presence is one of loss and an unfulfilled desire for freedom. From the death of his mother to the burden of humanity's survival, he descends into despair, knowing that despite all his struggles, freedom remains out of reach.

Ad

His transformation from an optimistic boy to a ruthless one only intensifies his grief, as he pays all prices in pursuit of an end that makes him isolated. His fate and personal turmoil make him one of the sorrowful anime characters.

1) ⁠Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

⁠Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha was characterized by sacrifice and tragedy. To stop a greater war, he was compelled to destroy his clan himself and subsequently lived as a villain in his brother's mind while protecting him from the shadows. His unspoken pain, tormented by guilt and loneliness, made him one of Naruto's most tragic characters.

Ad

Even in his death, his passion to protect his younger brother never faded, a testament that his suffering was never for himself but for others. This makes Itachi Uchiha the most popular melancholic anime character.

Final thoughts

The tragic paths and emotional struggles of melancholic anime characters enable one to actually relate to them. As Kousei Arima and Asa Mitaka experience trauma and loss, characters such as Shinichi Izumi and Rei Kiriyama convey loneliness and internal conflict.

Ad

The quest for the understanding of feelings by Violet Evergarden and the repressed pain of Misato Katsuragi reveal several tones of sorrow. Guts and Ken Kaneki show continuous suffering, whereas Eren Yeager and Itachi Uchiha go through the weight of fate and sacrifices. Their tragedies shape their popularity, and they become iconic characters in the anime world.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback